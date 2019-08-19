Daily News - August 19, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Osman and Korkmaz lead Turkey to comeback win over Italy

Author: Staff Report

Publication: Euro Hoops

Turkey dominated the last quarter and got the 72-70 win over Italy after a dog fight. Alessandro Gentile finished the game with 26 points but failed to score in the closing seconds and the Turkish national team prevailed.

Cedi Osman who scored the go-ahead three (70-68) and had 20 points in total was the leader of the winners. Ersan Ilyasova added 16 points and Furkan Korkmaz scored 12 and key buckets in the closing minutes.

Italy which is still missing Gigi Datome and Danilo Gallinari might have a valid argument for a foul on Gentile in the closing seconds. Daniel Hackett added 16 points in the best game of the Italians in the tournament. Still, they were beaten in all three games.

The partial score in the last quarter was 24-9 for Turkey and Italy couldn’t defend a 61-48 advantage after three periods of play. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt diagnosed with multiple sclerosis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Former Cleveland Cavaliers head coach David Blatt says he has been diagnosed with multiple sclerosis.

According to a statement released by Greek club Olympiacos, where Blatt has been since 2018, the 60-year-old European coaching legend plans to keep working through the condition, which attacks the central nervous system.

“I am a coach and my job is to lead and teach and inspire a lot of people,” Blatt said. “Not being as agile or active doesn’t affect my ability to do those things. I am fortunate. I have great doctors trainers physical therapists and management that accept my disabilities and help me overcome. How could I possibly complain? I absolutely cannot and will not. It’s wasted effort and while I ask my players and staff to be the best version of themselves, I must ask and even demand from myself to do the same.”

Blatt says he received the diagnosis “a few months ago” and has experienced fatigue, weakness in his legs and balance problems. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Getting to know Jarell Martin

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear the Sword

Earlier this week, the Cavs reportedly signed former first-round pick Jarell Martin to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal with the expectation that he’d compete for a roster spot in training camp. So what does he have to offer the Cavs, and how could he fit in?

Who is Jarell Martin?

Martin, 25, is a 6’10” power forward from Baton Rouge, Louisiana. In high school, he was a McDonald’s All-American and was named Louisiana’s Mr. Basketball in 2013. He attended college at LSU, spending two seasons there with career averages of 13.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game.

After his sophomore year, he declared for the draft and was selected No. 25 overall by the Grizzlies in 2015. Martin only appeared in 27 games as a rookie — a total of 380 minutes — before appearing in 42 games in year two and 73 in year three. He also spent some time with the Iowa Energy in the G-League during the 2016-17 season.

In his third NBA season, Martin averaged 7.7 points and 4.4 rebounds per game while shooting 44.6 percent from the field in 22.8 minutes per game. After that season, as he headed into the last year of his rookie deal, he was traded to the Magic with cash considerations in exchange for Dakari Johnson and the draft rights to Tyler Harvey. With the Magic last season, he appeared in 42 games — largely in garbage time — with averages of 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.