Daily News - August 18, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers: Bobbleheads and an excuse to talk to Mark Price

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

When Mark Price walks into what is now called Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, he takes a few seconds to look at his No. 25 hanging from the rafters.

“Having my number retired by Cleveland means a lot to me,” said Price. “Playing for the Cavaliers were some of the best years of my life. We loved Cleveland.”

I used the results of a fan voting contest for a future bobble head promotion as an excuse to call Price.

The first winner for the early era of the Cavs was Austin Carr.

The latest contest was the Cavs of the 1980s and early 1990s. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs sign Jarell Martin to one-year deal, per report

Author: Chris Manning

Publication: Fear The Sword

Another player is set to get a shot at competing for a spot on the end of the Cavs’ roster.

As reported by ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski and cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the Cleveland has signed Jarell Martin to a one-year, non-guaranteed deal. Martin, 25, is a 6’10” forward originally picked by the Grizzlies in the first-round of the 2015 NBA Draft out of LSU. He spent last season with the Magic, appearing in 42 games with averages of 7.8 minutes, 2.7 points and 1.7 rebounds per game.

Martin joins ex-Clipper Sindarius Thornwell (signed to a one-year deal), summer league standout Marques Bolden and Exhibit 10 signee J.P. Macura as candidates to make Cleveland’s roster. Currently, the Cavs have 13 guaranteed contracts on the roster and are expected to carry an open roster spot into the season — meaning there’s one spot on the roster up for grabs.

Thornwell, due to his defensive upside and track record of being a useful NBA player, would appear to be the clubhouse leader to make the roster. Martin would appear to be facing a logjam in the frontcourt, where Kevin Love, Larry Nance Jr., Tristan Thompson, John Henson and Ante Zizic all have guaranteed contracts. Perhaps he could end up on a two-way contract where he splits time between Cleveland and the Canton Charge.

As a player, Martin rates out as solid defensively, but as a negative on offense. The caveat, of course, is that he only played in in 328 minutes last year. His shot chart does indicate that there’s some three-and-d potential there from the four spot. With the Magic last year, he shot 35.1% on 1.5 attempts per game, which isn’t nothing in his limited amount of minutes. It’ll be interesting to see what he looks like in training camp, and what kind of shot the team is willing to give him. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Australia bounce back with 81-73 win over Canada in FIBA World Cup warm-up game

Author: Benyam Kidane

Publication: NBA Canada

After a lacklustre performance against Canada on Friday, the Australian Boomers bounced back with an impressive 81-73 win at RAC Arena in Perth.

Jonah Bolden was the star of the show, coming off the bench with 12 points on 5-of-7 shooting, swinging momentum Australia's way in the third quarter with multiple game-changing plays.

Fellow big man Jock Landale followed up his impressive performance on Friday with another solid outing, recording 13 points and nine rebounds on the night.

Khem Birch led the way for Canada with 18 points, while Oshae Brissett added 14 points.

Australia opened the game with a much-improved defensive intensity, forcing 16 Canadian turnovers for the game, led by Matthew Dellavedova and Joe Ingles, who applied plenty of pressure on the perimeter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.