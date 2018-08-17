Daily News - August 17, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

How did Collin Sexton react to LeBron James leaving Cleveland Cavaliers?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LeBron James' decision to join the Los Angeles Lakers this summer -- shifting the NBA landscape once again -- led to a plethora of different emotions.

In Cleveland, they ranged from anger to bewilderment to appreciation for 11 brilliant seasons, including a four-year run that may never be topped in Cleveland sports lore. In Los Angeles, despite some silly Kobe Bryant diehards defacing a couple LeBron murals, it was euphoria.

NBA players had their own reactions. That includes Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Collin Sexton, who was asked at the league's rookie photo shoot what went through his mind when he learned the news.

"Nothing," Sexton said, according to ESPN. "I just understood it was time for me and my teammates to step up. Make sure we're all good and then continue to work hard and get better." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jordan Clarkson, Yao Ming keen observers at Asian Games basketball

Author: Associate Press

Publication: News-Herald

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson watched from the bench, not quite able to make it to the Asian Games in time to play in the opening game for the Philippines.

Yao Ming was there, too, also keeping a close eye on the Philippines’ opening 96-59 win over Kazakhstan.

After getting a special exemption from the NBA to play for the Philippines in Jakarta, the US-born Clarkson should be ready to suit up for the next game against China. And that has the attention of ex-Houston Rockets and Chinese all-star center Yao.

Clarkson, one of three NBA players given an exemption by the league to play in Jakarta, said he had a frustrating time while his status for the tournament was being considered. The NBA also granted exemptions to Houston Rockets 7-foot-1 center Zhou Qi and Dallas Mavericks forward Ding Yanyuhang to play for China. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs’ Love on LeBron: He’s always looking for a new challenge

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

As the lone remaining All-Star from the 2016 championship team, Kevin Love has become the new face of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

He kind of had a hunch the old one would leave. Though Love admitted he wasn’t quite sure what to expect when it came to LeBron James’ free-agent decision to bolt to the Los Angeles Lakers.

“I had somewhat of an idea,” Love said in an interview with ESPN. “I had, like everybody, weighed the options and kinda had an idea of where he might go. … I knew it was probably between Cleveland and Los Angeles.”

Love clearly has had no issue with James deciding to take his talents to Hollywood. The two remain fairly tight. But other than his own family, James doesn’t share big free-agency news with even his closest friends — as LeBron always wants to break the news himself.

This time, he did it quietly, or as quietly as James can break news, via social media. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

