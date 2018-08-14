Daily News - August 14, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Ten Tips For The 2018-19 Schedule

Author: Joe Vardon

Publication: Cavs.com

1. The past two years, the Cavaliers have opened their season at home – receiving their Championship rings before taking on the Knicks in 2016-17 and welcoming Kyrie Irving and the Celtics last year. In 2015-16, the Wine & Gold tipped off the campaign with a two-game trip to Chicago and Memphis – and they’ll start the upcoming season with two away from The Q once again.

The Cavs may begin on the road, but one thing is consistent with last year – they’ll be the opponent that gets first crack at the Eastern Conference’s new-look squad, taking on the Raptors at Air Canada Centre in what should be Kawhi Leonard’s Toronto debut. Cleveland has made mincemeat of the Raptors in the postseason over the past three seasons – going 12-2 in those three meetings – but Toronto made some major changes over the offseason, dealing DeMar DeRozan and Jakob Poeltl to San Antonio in exchange for arguably the league’s best two-way player (along with former Cavalier, Danny Green).

From Toronto, the Cavs travel to Minnesota for an early-season Western Conference matchup with Karl-Anthony Towns and the Timberwolves. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA's national broadcast schedule provides interesting glimpse at Cavs' post-LeBron world

Author: Kevin Kleps

Publication: Crain's Cleveland

The Cavs will begin selling single-game tickets for the 2018-19 season at noon on Tuesday, Aug. 14.

It likely won't take long for the team's streak of 203 consecutive sellouts, including 39 postseason games, at Quicken Loans Arena to end, but attendance — thanks in large part to season-ticket holders who committed prior to LeBron James' exit — should be relatively solid. How long that continues will depend on the success, or lack thereof, of the Cavs' rebuild.

The obvious short-term outlook is the Cavs, despite the re-signing of Kevin Love and their non-tanking intentions, will be bad and their national profile will take a Humongotron-sized hit.

Late last week, we got our first glance at the latter, via the release of the 2018-19 schedule. - CLICK HERE to read full story.