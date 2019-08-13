Daily News - August 13, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

''We're not afraid of anybody'' - Turkey's Cedi Osman

Author: Staff

Publication: FIBA Basketball

ANKARA (Turkey) - Cedi Osman and the rest of Turkey want to send a strong message - that they are legitimate contenders at the FIBA Basketball World Cup 2019 in China.

The '12 Giant Men' are riding high on their recent tune-up victories over European rivals France and African side Tunisia. Osman headlined the Turkish charge against France last week, scoring 19 points and grabbing 9 rebounds. Coach Ufuk Sarica's players notched the wins even without key players Scottie Wilbekin and Ersan Ilyasova.

"I think we're playing well," Osman said after they beat France. "This was an important game for us, and it was against France, one of the best teams and one of the favorites to win the World Cup. It was really important to show this kind of performance. To go out there and give our best was really important for the team, and we're happy about this win. Of course, this win doesn't really mean anything yet, so we have to keep fighting."

Osman is expected to be one of Turkey's main cogs in only his second World Cup appearance. The 24-year-old saw action in the 2014 edition, averaging 2.3 points as Turkey finished at 8th place. This time around, amidst a lot of greenhorns, Osman stands to be one of the seasoned veterans of the national squad. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2019-20 regular season schedule released: Open on road vs. Orlando Magic, will play one game on ESPN

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For the second consecutive year, the Cleveland Cavaliers will open the regular season on the road.

This time, the Cavs, led by new head coach John Beilein, will be in Orlando for a matchup against the upstart Magic on Oct. 23 -- one day after NBA Opening Night, which officially tips off with a doubleheader that features the Los Angeles Lakers vs. Los Angeles Clippers and the Toronto Raptors vs. New Orleans Pelicans.

Following the first game in Orlando, the Cavs will have two days off before their home opener at newly transformed Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, which is set for Saturday, Oct. 26 at 8 p.m. against the Indiana Pacers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 2019-20 schedule: LeBron James' return, home opener, Kyrie Irving in the finale and other key dates

Author: Chris Feodr

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers began last season with six straight losses, prompting general manager Koby Altman to fire head coach Tyronn Lue.

With John Beilein now in charge, trying to make the difficult leap from the collegiate ranks, the NBA might’ve done its part to help him -- and the Cavs -- get off to a smooth start.

The full NBA schedule was released on Monday afternoon and the Cavaliers will open with three straight matchups against playoff teams from last season before a much more favorable contest against the rebuilding Chicago Bulls. That game against Chicago, set for Oct. 30 (coincidentally the date of last season’s first win), opens a four-of-six stretch against lottery squads. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

