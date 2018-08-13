Daily News - August 13, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Clarkson ‘disappointed’ to not play in Asian Games

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Jordan Clarkson won’t play in the 2018 Asian Games and is disappointed.

The NBA did not give Clarkson the green light to join the national team. The basketball tournament at the Asian Games is not sanctioned by FIBA, thus paving the way for a prior agreement between the NBA and international governing body of the sport to deny the league’s players chances of participating in non-FIBA tournaments.

“To my Filipino Brothers and Sisters, I am terribly disappointed to say that I have not received the required consent to participate in the upcoming Asian Games with our National Team,” Clarkson said on Facebook. “Although I will not be there in person, I will be with my Gilas teammates in heart and spirit. Despite this, my desire and ambition to play with my countrymen in the future remains resolute and I am adamant that this dream will come true.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Least-known acquisition could have biggest impact for Cavs

Author: Rick Noland

Publication: Chronicle Telegram

It’s been a relatively quiet offseason for the Cleveland Cavaliers… in terms of acquisitions, anyway.

Sure, they’ve lost plenty, specifically, LeBron James. Oh, Jeff Green, Jose Calderon and team mascot Kendrick Perkins have also exited from the roster that ended the 2018 season with a Finals loss to the Golden State Warriors.

Among the non-draft additions, Channing Frye (welcome back!), Sam Dekker and to a lesser extent, Isaiah Taylor, are well known. Frye for his years of solid service in his first go around with the Cavaliers and Dekker more so for helping Wisconsin reach the NCAA Tournament championship game, then playing for the Rockets and the Clippers once he turned pro.

The other new guy, however, is more of an unknown. That doesn’t make him any less important, however. In fact, it has the potential to be the exact opposite.- CLICK HERE to read full story.