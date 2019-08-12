Daily News - August 12, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

2019 FIBA World Cup Should Help Showcase Cedi Osman's Future Role With Cavaliers

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

Last season was a tough pill to swallow for fans of the Cleveland Cavaliers. LeBron James left the franchise again, this time for the Los Angeles Lakers, and Cleveland entered a rebuild. But, there was a silver lining to James' second exodus from the Cavaliers. Cleveland forward Cedi Osman, who showed flashes of potential in his rookie campaign, would finally get his time to shine.

Across the board, Osman saw immediate improvements with a lion's share of minutes at the three. His scoring improved from 3.9 points per game to 13.9. Osman also put up 4.7 rebounds and 2.6 assists per game as well, which are major improvements from his rookie averages of 2.0 boards and 0.7 dimes per game. Osman was also one of Cleveland's primary initiators as well, which was huge for the team. But, not everything was perfect for the Turkish forward in his second season with the Cavaliers.

For the better part of the year, Osman statistically was one of the worst defensive players last season. At one point last year, Osman's defensive rating was 120.2. With Osman on the court, the opponents' offensive rating was at 125.8 and had an effective field goal percentage of 58.0. With Osman on the bench, the numbers dropped to 114.1 and 51.8 percent respectively. But, Cleveland's personnel situation played a huge part in Osman's downfall. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Maccabi inks Sandy Cohen III

Author: Staff

Publication: Euroleague.net

Maccabi FOX Tel Aviv made official on Monday the addition of shooting guard Sandy Cohen III for the next four seasons.

Cohen (1.98 meters, 23 years old) arrives directly from the NCAA, where he spent the last two seasons plying for Wisconsin-Green Bay. Last year he averaged 17.5 points, 6.4 rebounds, 4.7 assists and 1.9 steals per game.

Cohen was not selected in the NBA draft and played with the Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Summer League and now he landed a long-term deal with Maccabi to make his debut in the Turkish Airlines EuroLeague. - CLICK HERE to read full story.