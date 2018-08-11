Daily News - August 11, 2018

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers 2018-19 schedule released: They open season in Toronto, play seven games on national TV

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

In the last two years the Cleveland Cavaliers have tipped off the regular season at home, in front of a national television audience.

We asked our ESPN Forecast panelists to rank their top choices for the 2018-19 NBA Rookie of the Year. Here are the results:

This is a different year. The Cavs won't even start their season in the United States. The 2018-19 campaign opens with a pair of road games for the reigning Eastern Conference champions, with the first coming against the new-look Toronto Raptors on Oct. 17 before traveling to Minnesota for Game 2 on Oct. 19. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA schedule: Cavaliers' presence on national TV no longer required as often

Author: Rick Noland

Publication: Chronicle Telegram

Network television doesn’t think too highly of the non-LeBron James Cavaliers.

That much was obvious when the league’s 2018-19 regular-season schedule was released Friday.

The Cavs’ only appearances on ABC, TNT or ESPN will come Nov. 21 when they host James and his new team, the Los Angeles Lakers, at Quicken Loans Arena, and Feb. 13 when Brooklyn comes to town. Both games will be on ESPN.

Cleveland is scheduled to have five other games — Nov. 13 vs. Charlotte, Dec. 8 vs. Washington, Jan. 13 at the Lakers, March 11 vs. Toronto, April 1 at Phoenix — shown on NBA TV. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers 2018-19 regular season schedule released

Author: Ashley Bastock

Publication: Fear The Sword

On Friday, the NBA released the Cleveland Cavaliers’ full schedule for the upcoming season, and things are certainly a little bit different than they have been over the previous four years.

Naturally, that’s what happens when LeBron James leaves.

For the first time since the 2015-16 season, Cleveland is starting the year out on the road on Oct. 17 against the Toronto Raptors. From there, they will travel to Minnesota two days later before playing their home opener on Sunday Oct. 21 at 6 p.m. against the Atlanta Hawks.

After 39 nationally televised games in the 2017-18 season (12 of which came on TNT alone), the Cavs are slated to appear on ESPN just twice and NBA TV five times. They have zero TNT games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

