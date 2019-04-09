Daily News - April 9, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets, Game 82 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-62) will host the Charlotte Hornets (38-42) in the season finale Tuesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Hornets 110-99 on Dec. 19, 2018. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs’ Channing Frye talks about his love of wine as career winds down

Author: Marc Bona

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Channing Frye's basketball career ends tonight, but another chapter of his life has been evolving: His love of wine.

Frye, who finishes his 13-year career with the Cavs' season-ending game at the Q against Charlotte, played for half a dozen NBA teams since coming into the league in 2005. But his love affair with wine took root during his two-year stop in Portland beginning in 2007.

For wine lovers, Oregon is known for its reputation of quality production, especially Pinot Noir.

"I'd dabbled with it," said Frye, whose cellar has about 400 bottles. "When I got out to Oregon, what happened is I started drinking lighter stuff, more commonly known stuff over the years. I was a big beer guy since there are so many breweries in Portland. As I got older I discovered my love for wine, visiting places like Cristom, Bergstrom. … Now that I'm older, when I came to Cleveland, these guys (teammates) are really, really into wine, and so I started diving into it." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Collin Sexton’s dramatic improvement was the best thing about this season – Terry Pluto

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- On the night of his senior prom, Collin Sexton also stopped at his high school gym to practice his jump shot.

I heard that story from Darnell Sexton, the father of the Cavs rookie point guard. We talked after the press conference introducing his son as the team’s first-round draft choice.

Stories like that are why the Cavs fell in love with Sexton, who played only one year at Alabama. It’s why General Manager Koby Altman begged fans and media members not to jump to conclusions about a 19-year-old beginning an NBA career.

Early in the season, there were a few media stories about unnamed veterans who weren’t thrilled with Sexton. Some of that was because they were unhappy with how the team was moving away from trying to make the playoffs to rebuilding, especially after Kevin Love was injured in the fourth game of the season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

