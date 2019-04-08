Daily News - April 8, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers start, pay tribute to Channing Frye during 112-90 loss against Spurs: Chris Fedor's instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Four of the Cleveland Cavaliers’ five starters were the same, introduced in the usual order. Collin Sexton. Brandon Knight. Cedi Osman. Larry Nance Jr. Then came a surprise.

“He’s starting at center, he’s from Arizona, No. 9, Channing Frye!"

That last spot is usually reserved for Kevin Love when healthy. And Love, who had missed the previous four with soreness in his left shoulder, was available to play. But Sunday afternoon wasn’t about him. It wasn’t about putting the best starting group out there in Game 81. It wasn’t really about the two teams on the court -- San Antonio and Cleveland -- either. It was all about Frye.

That's why Love had no problem giving up his spot, allowing his buddy to start for the first time since Jan. 9. It's why old teammate Richard Jefferson took the day off, making sure he was in Cleveland for a special gift presentation alongside Love and general manager Koby Altman prior to tipoff.

Cleveland Cavaliers stayed together during difficult season: 'Probably the best locker room I've been part of'

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew said his primary responsibility this season -- keeping the team from cracking during a tumultuous season -- has been one of his greatest tests.

Drew used tricks learned over the years from other coaches, both that he’s played for and worked alongside. He focused on making sure guys stayed upbeat and enjoyed the daily grind even while the losses continued to pile up. Instead of getting beaten down by the numerous injuries and ever-changing lineups, Drew demanded a level of professionalism and competitiveness.

Judging by his player’s comments, he has succeeded.

“This has probably been the best locker room I’ve been a part of,” Larry Nance Jr. told cleveland.com Sunday night.

As Nance was talking, rookie Collin Sexton, about five feet away while seated in front of his locker, chimed in.

Cleveland Cavaliers: Larry Drew won't discuss coaching future until season is over

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers head coach Larry Drew said he hasn’t spoken to the front office about his future yet. Both sides decided it was best to wait until the season ends.

“No discussion about my future,” Drew said Sunday afternoon.

The Cavs have two games remaining. They will host San Antonio on Sunday and then the Charlotte Hornets come to town for the finale Tuesday. Drew’s future is just one of the many decisions the Cavaliers will have to make during an important off-season.

According to sources, Drew hasn't given the Cavs an indication one way or the other about whether he wants to be considered for the head-coaching gig. When the Cavs dismissed Tyronn Lue after just six games, Drew was elevated to the "voice" of the team before Drew and the Cavs agreed on a contract making him the head coach for the remainder of the season.

