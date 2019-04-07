Daily News - April 7, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. San Antonio Spurs, Game 81 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-61) will play their penultimate game of the season against the San Antonio Spurs (46-34) on Sunday afternoon.

When: 3 p.m.

Where: Quicken Loans Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Spurs 116-110 on March 28 in San Antonio.

CLICK HERE to read full story.

#CavsSpurs Game Preview

Author: Staff

Publication: Cavs.com

The Wine & Gold return home from their five-game road trip to host the San Antonio Spurs on Sunday afternoon. Tipoff from The Q is set for 3:00 p.m. (ET).

With two games left this season, the Cavaliers are looking to finish their 2018-19 campaign on a high note.

While the end result of the last five games wasn't ideal for the Cavaliers, they still played well against the wild Western Conference, outrebounding their five opponents by an average of 8.0 rebounds per game (46.2-38.2). The Cavs also had at least a +10 advantage on the glass in three of those five contests including a 48-48 tie with Golden State in Friday's meeting.

Against the Warriors, Collin Sexton once again helped to make his case for First Team All-Rookie with his highest scoring half of his NBA career - posting 20 points (9-13 FG) in the second half and finishing the evening with a team-high 27 points on 3-7 (.429) shooting from deep to go along with a team-high tying four assists and two steals in 32 minutes. He now has a career-high 21 consecutive games scoring in double figures. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers focus turns to finishing second-worst for NBA draft lottery

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

Well, the Cavaliers’ season-long mission to finish with one of the three worst records in the NBA is an official success.

The 120-114 loss to the Golden State Warriors on April 5 in Oakland means, with only two games remaining, that the Cavaliers are assured of having an equal chance, along with the Knicks and Suns, of winning the draft lottery so they could draft Duke star Zion Williamson. Each of the three teams has a 14 percent chance of winning the lottery — not great, but better than any of the 11 other teams that won’t make the playoffs this year.

The Chicago Bulls (22-57) have a three-game lead on the Cavs are impossible to catch.

Some work remains, however. The Knicks, 15-64 with three games to play, have the worst record clinched. The Cavaliers and Suns are 19-61 with two games remaining. The race to finish with the second-worst record is coming down to the wire. - CLICK HERE to read full story.