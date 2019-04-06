Daily News - April 6, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ final game in Oakland brings back memories -- both good and bad -- of now-dead rivalry

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OAKLAND, Calif. -- It hadn’t yet hit Kevin Love as he boarded the team bus in downtown San Francisco Friday evening. He was about to make the lengthy trek to Oakland’s Oracle Arena for the final time.

“Not until the Cavs posted something,” Love told cleveland.com. “Then we started reflecting. Really tough place to play. Really fun place to play. It will be an arena that’s missed. A lot of history here and when it comes down to Cavs and Warriors, there’s a lot of history between the two teams. I probably have the most memories coming here. In my career, this is what stands out the most.”

Earlier in the day, Love asked the NBA for pictures of Channing Frye. Love wanted to post them on social media, celebrating Frye’s final NBA road game.

Earlier in the day, Love asked the NBA for pictures of Channing Frye. Love wanted to post them on social media, celebrating Frye's final NBA road game.

It just so happened to be at Oracle, where Love, Frye and other members of the organization used to be greeted with expletives from a riled-up fan base that hated them, needing a police escort to avoid the madness. It was also the building where they sprayed champagne and partied into the night. That was back in 2016. Plenty has changed since.

Cleveland Cavaliers clinch bottom-three record, share of best lottery odds with loss to Golden State

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OAKLAND, Calif. -- The Cleveland Cavaliers solidified a bottom-three record Friday night, losing to the Golden State Warriors 120-114. That loss now gives them equal chance of winning the NBA Draft Lottery and landing Duke phenom Zion Williamson.

The only thing that can change in the final few games is whether the Cavs will have the second-worst or third-worst record. New York has last place clinched. The Knicks are 15-64 with three games to play.

Shortly before Cleveland’s game went final, Phoenix beat the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime, tying the Cavaliers in the win column at 19. While that may seem small, it could end up playing a bigger role in May.

Shortly before Cleveland's game went final, Phoenix beat the New Orleans Pelicans in overtime, tying the Cavaliers in the win column at 19. While that may seem small, it could end up playing a bigger role in May.

If the standings stay the same, there will be a drawing to see which team goes into the lottery with the second-worst mark. If the Cavs finish second, the lowest they could pick is sixth. If they end up third, technically they could drop to seventh. A second-place finish in the race to the bottom also means Cleveland's most-likely selection, by percentage anyway, would be fifth instead of sixth. Some around the league consider this a five-player draft, with Duke's Cameron Reddish at the end of the pack.

Cleveland Cavaliers bid farewell to Oracle Arena with 120-114 loss to Golden State Warriors: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OAKLAND -- The Cleveland Cavaliers said farewell to Oracle Arena on Friday night.

The building that housed countless intense matchups over the years, the setting for so many memories, both good and bad, won’t be the Golden State Warriors’ home in 2019-20 -- the next time these old rivals will meet again.

The Cavs’ final game inside Oracle ended the way so many others did. Cleveland, who hasn’t won on Warriors ground since Game 7 of the 2016 NBA Finals, lost 120-114.

The Warriors started fast, using a Stephen Curry flurry to build an 11-point first quarter lead. Curry scored 18 of his 40 points in the first 12 minutes, forcing the Cavs to play from behind the entire night.

