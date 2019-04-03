Daily News - April 3, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Improved play of Cavaliers rookie Sexton gaining attention

Author: Colton Jones

Publication: Amico Hoops

While the race to be named NBA Rookie of the Year this season has been pretty much a two-horse race most of the season between Luka Doncic of the Dallas Mavericks and Trae Young of the Atlanta Hawks, another first-year player is garnering some appreciation across the landscape of the league.

Namely, Collin Sexton of the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Longtime NBA insider Marc Stein of the New York Times was asked a question about Sexton, the eighth overall pick in last June's draft out of Alabama, by a reader as part of his weekly newsletter and Stein offered some praise to the now-20-year-old.

Cavs, Goodyear partner to renovate STEM lab at Buchtel CLC

Author: Emily Mills

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Middle school students at Akron’s Buchtel Community Learning Center will start working in a newly renovated STEM lab to study and integrate science, technology, engineering and math into their education.

The renovation is part of a partnership between the Cleveland Cavaliers and Goodyear Tire & Rubber Co., with the two businesses giving $1 million in support for STEM programs in Akron Public Schools and the Cleveland Metropolitan School District, with each district receiving $100,000 a year for five years.

"We've worked with Goodyear and your school district to make this middle school STEM lab a great place to learn, create and innovate for the students here today and for all the students who will walk through the halls of Buchtel CLC in the future," Cavaliers CEO Len Komoroski told students as he stood under balloon arches spelling out "science," "technology," "engineering" and "math" in silver letters.

Channing Frye named finalist for NBA’s Teammate of the Year award

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHOENIX -- The Cleveland Cavaliers’ beloved veteran Channing Frye could add one more award before retirement.

Frye, who announced his plans to call it a career following this season, is one of 12 finalists for the 2018-19 Twyman-Stokes Teammate of the Year award, which will be given out during the NBA Awards on June 24.

The honor recognizes the player deemed the best teammate based on selfless play, on- and off-court leadership as a mentor and role model to other NBA players, and commitment and dedication to team.

Frye joins Oklahoma City's Steven Adams, Utah's Kyle Korver, Memphis point guard Mike Conley, Brooklyn reserve Jared Dudley, San Antonio's Rudy Gay, Miami veteran Udonis Haslam, Golden State's Andre Iguodala, Milwaukee All-Star Khris Middleton, Philadelphia sharpshooter JJ Redick, Indiana's Thaddeus Young and Los Angeles Clippers swingman Garrett Temple.

