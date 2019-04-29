Daily News - April 29, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

The Portland Trail Blazers Could Be What The Cleveland Cavaliers Are Striving For

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

Throughout recent NBA history, a lot of rebuilding teams would aspire to be like what the current contender was like. In the early 2000s, teams would try to emulate what Sam Presti did with the Oklahoma City Thunder, drafting intelligently and getting lucky landing stars like Kevin Durant, Russell Westbrook and James Harden. It was never that simple but it did give a good base to go off of. Now, NBA bottomfeeders are taking a bit of the Thunder's old recipe and throwing in a heavy dosage of what the Golden State Warriors have done with three-point shooting and analytics. Granted, the Warriors signing Durant also helped make them a dynasty.

Other than the Warriors, there is a different team that NBA bottomfeeders could be looking to draw inspiration from in their rebuild as well. The Portland Trail Blazers have taken the Western Conference Playoffs by storm, soundly defeating the Thunder in the first round in five games. Portland was led by their young dynamic backcourt of Damian Lillard and CJ McCollum, with the duo adding 57.4 of the 111.0 points per game the Blazers averaged in the first round. The thing is, on paper Lillard and McCollum together should not work. - CLICK HERE to read full story.