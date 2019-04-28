Daily News - April 28, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers: Talkin’ coaching candidates and Ja Morant vs. RJ Barrett

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

ABOUT THE DRAFT

1. It would be great if the Cavaliers win the draft lottery . . . again. They did so in 2011 (a Clippers pick), 2013 and 2014. But suppose they don’t, meaning Duke forward Zion Williamson plays elsewhere next season.

2. Let’s suppose the Cavs end up with the No. 2 pick. Most experts believe Duke forward RJ Barrett is the No. 2 player in the draft. But is that true? I’m not quite sold on this opinion. Part of me can make a strong case for Murray State guard Ja Morant over Barrett, even for a team such as the Cavs who already have a young, small guard in place.

3. Let’s look at Barrett. He was the No. 1 high school player in 2018, not Williamson. The 6-foot-7 Barrett averaged 22.6 points, 7.6 rebounds and 4.3 assists. He’s only 18 years old. He’s a legitimate 6-foot-7 and 200 pounds. That size is ideal for the NBA, especially because he’ll add more strength as he matures. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers' interest in Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez remains strong

Author: Jeff Schudel

Publication: News-Herald

Nuggets assistant Jordi Fernandez, 36, was a prime candidate when the Cavaliers' coaching search began two days after the season ended, and nothing has changed.

The Nuggets and Spurs were tied 3-3 heading into their series-deciding Game 7 on April 27 in Denver. The Cavs are expected to wait to interview Fernandez, according to AmicoHoops.com. There is no hurry because the Cavs are expected to wait until after the draft lottery May 14.

“We worked together in Cleveland,” Nuggets coach Mike Malone told Amico Hoops. “His first year with the Cavaliers was my last. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

