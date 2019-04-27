Daily News - April 27, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cavaliers schedule Jazz assistant Jensen for coaching interview

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

The Cavaliers will interview Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen for their head-coaching vacancy, a source confirmed to Amico Hoops on Friday night.

Jensen, 42, has been an assistant under Quin Snyder with the Jazz since 2013. Before that, Jensen coached the Canton Charge of the G League for two seasons. He was named G League Coach of the Year in 2012-13. The Charge are the Cavs’ minor-league affiliate, so he has some familiarity with the organization.

The interview is expected to take place next week, though it has not yet been determined which day. The Jazz were eliminated by the Houston Rockets in the first round of the Western Conference playoffs. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers coaching rumors: Cleveland working to set up interview with ex-Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff next week

Author: Chris Bengel

Publication: CBS Sports

The Cleveland Cavaliers parted ways with head coach Larry Drew shortly after the 2018-19 season came to a close.

Now, the franchise is ramping up its search for his replacement to fill the coaching void. According to Joe Vardon of The Athletic, the Cavaliers plan to set up an interview with former Memphis Grizzlies head coach J.B. Bickerstaff for next week.

Now, sources told The Athletic, the Cavs and Bickerstaff are working to set up an interview for next week.

Bickerstaff, 40, would be the first candidate with previous NBA head-coaching experience to interview with Cleveland. But he fits an emerging profile of the Cavs' coaching search in a number of ways, including his ties to the organization. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Evaluating The Cleveland Cavaliers' Coaching Vacancy For Potential Candidates

Author: Jeff Feld

Publication: Forbes

It’s familiar territory for the Cleveland Cavaliers. Unfortunately, too familiar.

Just six games into the 2018-19 NBA season, the Cavaliers relieved head coach Ty Lue of his duties as he failed to win a game without LeBron James on the roster.

As if losing the greatest player on the planet wasn’t going to be difficult enough, the Cavs found themselves struggling to find an identity under Lue, who found himself at odds with management about how to lead the franchise moving forward.

It wasn’t an easy decision for Cavs' owner Dan Gilbert and GM Koby Altman given that Lue helped lead the Cavs to their first NBA championship and his close relationship with the front office. But for all parties involved, it was probably the right one. - CLICK HERE to read full story.