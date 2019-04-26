Daily News - April 26, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton Has Easily Made The Case For First Team All-Rookie This Season

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes.com

When the Cleveland Cavaliers' season came to a close in a 124-97 loss to the Charlotte Hornets, it felt like the final sentence in a final chapter in this book of a losing season. With the loss to Charlotte, the Cavaliers finished the season 19-63 overall and will have top-three odds at picking Duke freshman phenom Zion Williamson in the upcoming NBA Draft Lottery. Cleveland will also add another rookie with the twenty-sixth overall pick from the Brandon Knight trade and will be able to add to their young foundation of Cedi Osman and Collin Sexton.

All eyes will be towards the future for both the Cavaliers and their fans, but not just because of the 2019 NBA Draft. Sexton, the heir apparent to Kyrie Irving, has been sensational this year and also by far one of the top five rookies in his draft class, making him an obvious candidate for first team all-rookie honors. The Cavaliers youngster finished the season with averages of 16.7 points, 2.9 rebounds and 3.0 assists and logged 2605 minutes played, the most in the 2018 draft class. Sexton also led the rookie class in free throw percentage (83.9%) and finished third in three-point percentage (40.2%) and points per game as well. But, the historical context behind those number paints a clearer picture of Sexton's case for first team all-rookie.

Sexton joined Larry Bird and Stephen Curry as the only rookies in NBA history to play at least 2,000 minutes, average 16 or more points per game, and make at least 40% of his three-point attempts. He is the first rookie since Tim Duncan in 1998 to score at least 23 points in seven consecutive games. Also, Sexton's 16.7 points per game are the thirteenth-highest scoring average for a rookie over the last ten years. Finally, Sexton is the first Cavalier since LeBron James to play in all 82 regular season games. Ever heard of him?

Season-In-Review: Cedi Osman

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: OK, those of you out there who DON’T like Cedi Osman – raise your hand …

Nobody, right?

(Maybe his girlfriend’s dog. More on that later.)

That’s because every human likes Cedi Osman – teammates, coaches, fans, media.

He plays hard, he cares. He won’t get much, if any, consideration for Most Improved Player, and yet he’s one of the league’s most improved players. He was the Wine & Gold’s sole representative at All-Star Weekend. Girls make signs at Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse asking him to prom. Plus, "The Force" is with him.

Cedi's easy to root for.

Cavaliers reportedly plan to interview former Charge coach Alex Jensen; J.B. Bickerstaff expresses interest

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

Utah Jazz assistant Alex Jensen is expected to interview with the Cavaliers next week, according to reports from The Athletic’s Joe Vardon and Tony Jones, and former Memphis Grizzlies coach J.B. Bickerstaff threw his hat into the ring during an interview Wednesday with SiriusXM NBA Radio.

According to The Athletic, the Cavs received permission to speak to Jensen, 42, the first coach of the then-D League’s Canton Charge from 2011-13. The Cavs affiliate reached the playoffs in both seasons and Jensen was named D League coach of the year in 2013 after the Charge recorded a franchise-best 30 victories and won the East Division.

Jensen has been a Jazz assistant since 2013 and held the same post with the German national team since 2015.

A native of Bountiful, Utah, Jensen played four seasons for Rick Majerus at the University of Utah and helped the Utes to the 1998 NCAA championship game. In the professional ranks, he spent seven seasons in Turkey and one with the Yakima Sun Kings of the CBA before moving into coaching in 2007 as an assistant under Majerus at St. Louis University. The Charge hired Jensen out of St. Louis in 2011.

