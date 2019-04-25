Daily News - April 25, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Season-In-Review: Ante Zizic

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: The new version of Big Z has a long way to go to catch the franchise original. But even without that comparison, big men traditionally take longer to develop in the NBA; international big men a little bit longer.

But Zydrunas Ilguaskas didn’t get his career moving until he turned 22, the same age Ante Zizic will turn midway through his third season. He’s gotten better through the first two and has shown he belongs in this league at 21.

The question now is: where does Zizic go from here? Will he be a serviceable big man who remains part of the rotation? Or will he take a sizable leap and begin challenging for a starting spot in a crowded Cavaliers frontline.

Big Z’s season sputtered out of the gate, racking up 16 DNP-CDs before early January. But once he began getting steady minutes, the sophomore began putting up steady numbers – notching double-digit scoring in eight of his next 10 outings, including a 23-point performance against another former Adriatic League standout, Nikola Jokic, on January 19 in Denver. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers PF Larry Nance Jr. to be inducted into Revere High School Hall of Fame

Author: Matthew Florjancic

Publication: WKYC

CLEVELAND — Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Larry Nance Jr. will be inducted into the Revere High School Hall of Fame on Friday.

Following the induction, Nance Jr. will have lunch and hold a question-and-answer session with Revere’s student leadership team.

Nance Jr. was born in Akron, Ohio, and played for Revere High School in Richfield before taking his game to the next level at the University of Wyoming, and more recently, the Los Angeles Lakers and Cavaliers.

During his senior season at Revere, Nance Jr. averaged 18.2 points, 9.5 rebounds, 3.0 blocks, 2.6 steals and 2.3 assists per game. With Nance Jr., Revere finished the 2010-2011 season with a school-record 21-2 mark and won a second straight Suburban League Championship with a perfect 13-0 slate. - CLICK HERE to read full story.