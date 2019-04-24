Daily News - April 24, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Porter Jr. NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the USC guard

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Kevin Porter Jr., has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The Southern California freshman guard made his move to the NBA official in early April. He should be a first-round pick in the draft June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Here is a look at Porter as a prospect:

THE KEVIN PORTER JR. FILE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 215 pounds

2018-19 stats: 9.5 points, 4.0 rebounds, 47.1 field-goal percentage, 41.2 percent shooting on 3s and 52.2 percent free-throw shooting in 22.1 minutes per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

P.J. Washington NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Kentucky forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — P.J. Washington has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The sophomore forward from Kentucky made his move to the NBA official in early April. Washington could be a lottery pick in the draft June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Here is a look at Washington as a prospect:

THE P.J. WASHINGTON FILE

Height: 6-foot-8

Weight: 228 pounds

2018-19 stats: 14.8 points, 7.4 rebounds, 1.2 blocks, 52.0 field-goal percentage, 41.9 percent 3-point shooting, 67.1 percent free-throw shooting in 29.0 minutes - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers gain permission to interview Trail Blazers assistants Nate Tibbetts, David Vanterpool: Report

Author: Tim Bielik

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Cavaliers are still in the early stages of their coaching search. But they may be closing in on two more interviews.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, the Portland Trail Blazers have given the Cavs permission to interview assistant coaches Nate Tibbetts and David Vanterpool.

Tibbetts in particular has past connections with the Cavs. He was an assistant coach with the team under Byron Scott for two seasons before heading west to work for Terry Stotts in Portland in 2013-14. Vanterpool has also been with the Blazers since 2013.

The two are considered rising stars in the coaching ranks. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

