Daily News - April 23, 2019

Ex-Arizona Wildcat Channing Frye 'embracing' retirement

Author: Justin Spears

Publication: Tuscon.com

Channing Frye entered the arena on Monday wearing a suit, but rather than ditching the suit for a uniform, he kept his evening outfit on.

And instead of picking up a basketball, he put on an earpiece microphone to emcee the 2019 CATSYS at McKale Center, an award show for student-athletes at Arizona.

Frye just wrapped up his final NBA season with the Cleveland Cavaliers and retired after a 13-year pro career. After being drafted eighth overall by the New York Knicks in 2005, the former Wildcat and Phoenix native spent his career with the Portland Trail Blazers, Phoenix Suns, Cleveland Cavaliers and Los Angeles Lakers.

Frye helped the Cavaliers overcome a 3-1 deficit in the 2016 NBA Finals to beat the Golden State Warriors and win a championship. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Amico: Mavs assistant Mosley could be right fit for Cavs

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

You may not know Jamahl Mosley but he knows all about the Cavaliers.

That is why you are likely to hear more about Mosley. It’s also why Mosley is among those who have emerged as serious candidates to replace former Cavs coach Larry Drew.

Mosley is currently an assistant under Rick Carlisle with the Dallas Mavericks. He has served in that role since 2014.

One of the things the Cavs have with Mosley is common ground. They have a head-coaching vacancy and he really wants a head-coaching job.

“My coaching philosophy is more about relationships,” Mosley said on the NBA Coaches Association website. “Those relationships are based on the feel you have for your team, who’s on your roster. It’s about hard work, being dedicated to the fundamentals.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.