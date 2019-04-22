Daily News - April 22, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Season-In-Review: Kevin Love

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: There are a few ways to describe Kevin Love’s 2018-19 season. Abbreviated. Tantalizing. Frustrating. But mostly it was an exercise in "What Could Have Been".

If you look at his numbers projected over an 82-game campaign, they’re not far from the prodigious digits he’s put up over the course of his 11-year career – averaging a double-double in (now) seven of those 11 seasons.

But a toe injury suffered four games into the season restricted him to just 22 games, the second-lowest total of his career. (He played in just 18 games back in 2012-13 with the Timberwolves after fracturing, then re-injuring his shooting hand.)

The former UCLA star, who’ll turn 31 just before the start of next season, was outstanding when he played – averaging 19.0 points and 13.5 boards through the first four games of this campaign, doubling-up in three. Upon his return just before the All-Star Break – in 16 games between a tune-up outing and his brief stint off the bench against San Antonio – Love averaged 18.1 points and 11.3 boards, doubling-up in nine more. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Romeo Langford NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Indiana guard

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Romeo Langford has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The one-and-done standout from Indiana made his move to the NBA official in early April. He should be a lottery pick in the draft June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Here is a look at Langford as a prospect:

THE ROMEO LANGFORD FILE

Height: 6-foot-6

Weight: 215 pounds

2018-19 stats: 16.5 points, 5.4 rebounds, 2.3 assists, 44.8 field-goal percentage, 27.2 percent 3-point shooter and 72.2 percent free-throw shooter in 34.1 minutes per game. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Darius Garland NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Vanderbilt guard

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Darius Garland declared for the 2019 NBA Draft back in January.

A knee injury ended his freshman season at Vanderbilt, but the point guard is still expected to be a high pick in draft on June 20 at Barclays Center in New York.

Here is a look at Garland as a prospect:

THE DARIUS GARLAND FILE

Height: 6-foot-2

Weight: 175 pounds

2018-19 stats: 16.2 points, 2.6 assists, 3.8 rebounds, 53.7 field-goal percentage, 47.8 percent 3-point shooter and 75 percent free-throw shooter in just five games while averaging 27.8 minutes. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: