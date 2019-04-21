Daily News - April 21, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Jarrett Culver NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Texas Tech guard

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Jarrett Culver has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The sophomore guard from Texas Tech made his move to the NBA official Thursday. Culver could be a lottery pick in the draft June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Here is a look at Culver as a prospect:

Brandon Clarke NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Gonzaga forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Brandon Clarke has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The junior forward from Gonzaga made his move to the NBA official Wednesday. Clarke could be a lottery pick in the draft June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Here is a look at Clarke as a prospect:

NBA Rumors: Brandon Knight Future Falls On Next Cavaliers Coach

Author: Joseph Patrick

Publication: International Business Times

Brandon Knight will have an expiring contract after this coming NBA season but it remains to be seen if he will be sticking around in Ohio for long. The Cavs could consider handing him an extension but pundits believe Cleveland would be better off using him as a trade chip instead.

The Cavs are expected to be among the active teams this summer as they rebuild their franchise. Colin Sexton has risen to the occasion and Cleveland management is likely to pluck out players who can work well with the incoming sophomore point guard.

Right now, the Cavs do have Kevin Love, Jordan Clarkson, Larry Nance Jr. and Tristan Thompson on hand. On paper, that bunch seems formidable although adding another NBA star could boost their chances next NBA season. - CLICK HERE to read full story.