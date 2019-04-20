Daily News - April 20, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Why is Cleveland Cavaliers’ coaching search so quiet? Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It's the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Hey, @TheCavsJack: The Cavs have contacted -- and met with -- two coaching candidates thus far: Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley and Miami assistant Juwan Howard. They were first on the interview list because neither team made the postseason.

NBA Draft 2019 database: Player profiles, mock draft and coverage

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — The Zion Williamson sweepstakes are in full effect.

However, there is much more to the 2019 NBA Draft than just the freshman phenom from Duke.

Get to know the 2019 draft class with player profile capsules and coverage from cleveland.com as the draft draws near. Here is what to know so far:

Sekou Doumbouya NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the international forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Sekou Doumbouya has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

The international forward from Conakry, Guinea made his move to the NBA official Friday. He could be a lottery pick in the draft June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York. Could he be an option for the Cavaliers?

Here is a look at Doumbouya as a prospect:

