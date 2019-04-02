Daily News - April 2, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Channing Frye receives video tribute, makes 3-pointer in memorable final game in Phoenix

PHOENIX -- Cleveland Cavaliers veteran Channing Frye said early Monday morning, hours before his final game in Arizona, he didn’t know how the fans would treat him.

Turns out, quite well. Same goes for the Phoenix Suns, one of six franchises he has played for in his 13-year NBA career.

During the game’s first timeout, the Suns played a video on the scoreboard, paying tribute to Frye. He watched the video, which lasted a little more than 30 seconds, with a smile. As soon as it wrapped up, Frye was mobbed by his teammates who also looked on and applauded.

It featured highlights of Frye from his high school days at St. Mary’s in Phoenix as well as him dunking the ball for Arizona, where he played four years of college hoops and became a first-round pick. There were also clips from four years with the Suns -- his best stretch. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ 122-113 loss to Phoenix Suns really a win: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

PHOENIX -- The Cleveland Cavaliers lost to the Phoenix Suns. Or was it actually a win?

These days, with the NBA’s race to the bottom entering the homestretch and many eyeing the standings nightly, it’s tough to tell.

The Cavs entered the game clinging to the NBA’s third-worst record, tied with Phoenix and New York for the best chance at landing the all-important top pick in the 2019 NBA Draft. Given the Chicago Bulls’ unexpected loss versus New York earlier in the night, one that many throughout the organization were well aware of, this Cleveland 122-113 stumble against 60-loss Phoenix could end up being pivotal in about a month.

The Suns scored 71 points in the first half, their most in a first half this season, pushing the lead to 22 points at one time. All they had to do was hold off the Cavaliers’ late surges. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA mock draft 2019: Zion Williamson sweepstakes and the Cavaliers' end-of-season odds

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Duke's season ended Sunday in the NCAA Tournament regional finals, another step in drawing freshman phenom Zion Williamson closer to the NBA.

Who will get him?

That will become much clearer May 14, the night of the NBA Draft Lottery.

With the NCAA Final Four this weekend and a week left in the NBA regular season, here is how the draft could shape up.

The Cavaliers sit with the third-worst record in the NBA through 78 games. They do not need the worst record for more ping pong balls in that May 14 lottery, as the three worst records have an equal shot at 14.0 percent each. The fourth-worst team will have odds of 12.5 percent.

This year's lottery will be for the top four spots in the draft, a change from previous seasons. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

