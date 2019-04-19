Daily News - April 19, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers, city officials cut the ribbon on newly refurbished gymnasium in Central neighborhood

Author: Robert Higgs

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio - The Cleveland Cavaliers, city officials and dozens of youth from Cleveland’s Central neighborhood cut the ribbon Wednesday to celebrate the newly refurbished gymnasium floor at the Lonnie Burten Recreation Center on East 32nd Street.

The celebration was the fifth at a Cleveland rec center as a result of a deal between the city reached in 2017 with the Cavaliers for upgrades at Quicken Loans Arena.

The Cavaliers agreed to redo the floors at 24 gyms in Cleveland recreation centers and a handful of high schools as part of that deal. In exchange, Cleveland agreed to commit tax dollars to upgrading the arena.

Mayor Frank Jackson, City Council President Kevin Kelley and Ward 5 Councilwoman Phyllis Cleveland joined top Cavaliers executives, including CEO Len Komoroski and Cavalier legends Campy Russell and Jim Chones for the ceremony. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Pistons' Situation Should Serve As A Cautionary Tale For The Cavaliers

Author: Evan Dammarell

Publication: Forbes

While the first round of the NBA Playoffs has not disappointed so far, things feel different in the Eastern Conference. For the first time in four years, it will have a different champion represent them in the 2019 NBA Finals. The Cleveland Cavaliers, the last team to win the East, missed the playoffs by a long shot this season, going 19-63. Cleveland probably will not be back to make another run at the Eastern Conference title, at least not for a few more seasons.

But, while the Cavaliers rebuild and retool their roster and coaching staff, they can learn a lot from some of the in-conference foes currently in the playoffs. The Milwaukee Bucks, arguably the best team in the NBA, is an analytics dream and are headlined by MVP frontrunner Giannis Antetokounmpo. Cleveland could only be so lucky to end up like Milwaukee, as they are the gold standard to follow thanks to a mixture of good coaching, intelligent drafting and savvy free agent signings. When it comes to Milwaukee's first-round opponent, the Detroit Pistons, the Cavaliers can also learn a lot of them.

Two games into their matchup against the Bucks and it is fairly clear that the Pistons are outmatched. They have tried their best to contain Antetokounmpo, but have failed in doing so and cannot match the Greek Freak's production. It also does not help that Blake Griffin, Detroit's best player, has been ruled out for the series as well. There is only so much All-Star big man Andre Drummond can do and that likely means curtains for the Pistons. - CLICK HERE to read full story.