Daily News - April 18, 2019

Amico: Cavaliers search for manpower begins in Virginia

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

If you’re the type of person who will go anywhere to find some help, then this is the place for you.

This is Portsmouth, Va., home of the longstanding Portsmouth Invitational Tournament. It features teams comprised solely of the nation’s top college seniors, some of whom have entered basketball’s Last Chance Saloon when it comes to proving they can be pros.

“They’re all seniors and most of them have played at one school for four years,” Cavaliers director of G League operations Brendan Yu explained to Amico Hoops. “Portsmouth gives us a chance to evaluate them in a system other than what they’re used to.”

In Portsmouth, they also use an NBA ball with an NBA 3-point line. Quite honestly, that’s about as close to the NBA as some of the players here will ever come. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers refurbish basketball court for children

Author: Courtney Shaw

Publication: News 5 Cleveland

CLEVELAND — The Cavaliers have a refurbished a basketball court in Cleveland.

Cleveland revealed the next court at the Lonnie Burten Neighborhood Resource and Recreation Center on Wednesday.

After the unveiling, the Cavaliers Academy held a free basketball clinic for local children.

This is the fifth court the Cavs had refurbished for the city. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers continue to receive calls on JR Smith: Exploring 10 teams that are best fit for a deal

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As the NBA’s February trade deadline came and went, the Cleveland Cavaliers received calls about moving disgruntled shooting guard JR Smith, who had been away from the team since November. But members of Cleveland’s front office believed it made more sense to wait until the summer, thinking better offers would come -- the pressure of July 1 playing a significant role.

Well, here they are. And the phone is already ringing.

“We have a trade chip in JR Smith, and his contract, where we can take on some money that other teams are trying to get some cap relief from,” general manager Koby Altman said Friday. “We are actually the only team in the NBA that can provide guaranteed cap relief until July 1. We can guarantee that right now and we actually had a phone call (Thursday) on that trade chip, so, we’re going to keep on being aggressive adding those assets because we do eventually want to consolidate and be really good at some point.”

Thanks to chairman Dan Gilbert’s insatiable desire to win, the Cavs are still willing to take on bad money. - CLICK HERE to read full story.