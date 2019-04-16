Daily News - April 16, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers guard Collin Sexton to host basketball camp in Northeast Ohio this summer

Author: Dave DeNatale

Publication: WKYC

CLEVELAND — The Cavs season may be over, but for young people hoping to be tomorrow's basketball stars, things are just heating up.

Part of that is thanks to the skills you can learn from a series of basketball camps this summer, hosted by Cavs guard Collin Sexton.

The Collin Sexton Summer Basketball Camp, powered by The National Basketball Academy is coming to the Mandel Jewish Community Center in Beachwood from July 15-19.

The camp is for boys and girls ages 7-15. Campers are separated by their age and skill level. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Zion Williamson NBA Draft 2019 profile: Stats, bio, video of the Duke forward

Author: Matt Goul

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Zion Williamson has declared for the 2019 NBA Draft.

Considered the top prospect in this year's class, the freshman forward for Duke announced his decision Monday on Instagram. Could Cleveland be his next stop? The draft is June 20 at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Until the draft, here is a look at Williamson with stats, biographical information and video:

THE ZION WILLIAMSON FILE

Height: 6-foot-7

Weight: 285 pounds - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Season-In-Review: Jordan Clarkson

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Season Overview: We should all be as good at our jobs as Jordan Clarkson is at his.

There’s no ambiguity when it comes to Clarkson’s role with the Cavaliers – and that’s just how he likes it. His job is to come off the bench and score. He has no illusions about starting, doesn’t get hurt and is one of the most consistent players in the entire league.

Every head coach would love a player like the fifth-year man from Mizzou, and the next coach who takes over the Wine & Gold will value him just as his two predecessors did.

We’ll get into his eye-popping offensive numbers directly, but one figure that might’ve gotten overlooked this season is 81 – the amount of games Clarkson suited up for in a campaign in which injuries crippled the club. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: