Daily News - April 15, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers to interview Jamahl Mosley for head coaching job this week; finalizing details with Juwan Howard

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers have lined up their first coaching interview, as they are set to meet with Dallas Mavericks assistant Jamahl Mosley sometime in Cleveland this week, league sources told cleveland.com.

Along with Mosley, the Cavs are interested in interviewing Miami Heat assistant Juwan Howard. However, the Cavs were still working to finalize the details of that meeting late Sunday afternoon.

Mosley just capped his fifth season in Dallas, elevated to Rick Carlisle’s defensive coordinator prior to the start of this year. Mosley, who was an assistant with the Cavaliers from 2010-14, also has experience with USA Basketball, spending time alongside Gregg Popovich as an assistant coach at Team USA’s minicamp this past summer.

Howard, 46, has been a part of the Heat’s coaching staff since 2013 and interviewed for the Pistons job in 2018, getting beat out by Dwane Casey. Howard is considered a candidate for the Lakers’ coaching vacancy. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Lloyd: Cavs are resetting expectations to match the reality of their situation

Author: Jason Lloyd

Publication: The Athletic

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio — Now that the wounds are healing, the Cavaliers are thinking logically again. Expectations have officially been reset to match the reality of the situation.

The idea this franchise was going to compete for the playoffs this season was unrealistic. Executives across the league shook their heads in disbelief last summer but the Cavs brashly insisted anyway. Not anymore. As yet another coaching search begins and a full rebuild is underway inside Cleveland Clinic Courts, Koby Altman is being much more selective with his word choices for next season and beyond.

“I don’t want to put expectations on it,” Altman said when I asked him what the playoff timeline is now. “I know you killed me for using the ‘P’ word last time. I won’t use it this year.”

“Killed” might be a little aggressive, I just never understood why the Cavs behaved as if they could make the playoffs without LeBron James. It felt like an emotional reaction, most likely stemming from ownership, to James leaving again. Signing Kevin Love to that mammoth extension so soon after James left could also be considered an emotional reaction to James’ departure. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs already receiving trade interest in Smith and his contract

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: Amico Hoops

His contract still counts toward the salary cap, but other than that, J.R. Smith is a member of the Cavaliers in name only.

That’s why Cavs general manager Koby Altman is likely overjoyed he has already received some trade calls about Smith, according to league sources.

Altman and the Cavs sent Smith home in November, and while the Cavs couldn’t trade Smith in February, interest is a little higher now. Altman said at his season-ending press conference Smith is indeed a trade asset and indicated he’s already received at least one call.

That makes sense. Smith’s contract comes off the books at the end of next season. And only about $4 million of it is guaranteed. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sources: Cavs, Lakers want to talk to Howard

Author: Adrian Wojnarowski

Publication: ESPN.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers will begin conducting interviews in their coaching search this week, including meetings with Miami assistant Juwan Howard and Dallas assistant Jamahl Mosley, league sources told ESPN.

The Lakers have also received permission from the Heat to interview Howard, a source told ESPN's Ramona Shelburne.

The Cavaliers are expected to meet with assistants on teams involved in the playoffs later, sources said. Cleveland general manager Koby Altman is planning to meet with an expansive list of candidates to replace interim coach Larry Drew.

Howard played 19 NBA seasons, retiring with the Miami Heat in 2013, when he joined Erik Spoelstra's coaching staff. Howard has developed a good reputation in a short time, interviewing for the Detroit Pistons' coaching job in 2018. Mosley spent four years as an assistant with the Cavaliers, leaving in 2014 to join Denver for the next three seasons. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Heat assistant Juwan Howard linked to Lakers, Cavs coaching vacancies

Author: Ira Winderman

Publication: South Florida Sentinel

The Miami Heat have granted permission to assistant coach Juwan Howard to interview for the Los Angeles Lakers' coaching vacancy, a source familiar with the process confirmed Sunday to the South Florida Sun Sentinel.

The Lakers are seeking a replacement for Luke Walton, who mutually parted ways with Los Angeles last week and since has been hired as coach of the Sacramento Kings.

A move to the Lakers would reunite Howard with Heat championship teammate LeBron James.

The Lakers are opening their coaching search amid a void in their front office, with Magic Johnson having resigned last week as team president. Heat president Pat Riley said Saturday he did not have interest in that position or returning to the Lakers organization, where he won championships as both a player and coach. - CLICK HERE to read full story.