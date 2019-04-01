Daily News - April 1, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

PHOENIX -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (19-58) will continue their road trip against the Phoenix Suns (17-60) on Monday night.

When: 10 p.m.

Where: Talking Stick Resort Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio, NBA TV

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs beat the Suns 111-98 on Feb. 21 in Cleveland. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

The Wine & Gold continue their five-game roadie on Monday night when they take on the Phoenix Suns. Tipoff from Talking Stick Resort Arena is set for 10:00 p.m. (ET).

As the Cavs look to snag their first win of this road trip, they'll rely on their bench scoring and free-throw shooting to carry them to a victory over Phoenix on Monday night.

In their recent loss to the L.A. Clippers on Saturday afternoon in Tinseltown, the Cavs continued to excel off the bench tallying 44 points from their reserves. Cleveland’s bench has now recorded at least 40 points in seven straight games and is averaging 42.8 points on the season (sixth-best in NBA). Their season-high for consecutive games with 40+ bench points is eight, which was set earlier this season (December 19 - November 3).

The Wine & Gold also shot well from the charity stripe on Saturday going 23-28 (.821) from the foul line against the Clippers. They are now shooting an NBA-best .825 from the line since February 25. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Five games to go and then all the Cleveland Cavaliers will need to worry about is how to make the next 82 better.

The good news? After these five final meaningless games, the Cavs will have all offseason to do it.

That will be the best of times for the Cavaliers. They will decide on a coach, determining whether to keep Larry Drew or go in another direction. Drew will also have to determine if he wants to stay. (By all accounts, he does.)

They will play the draft lottery and have two first-round picks at their disposal, their own and one from the Houston Rockets. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

