Daily News - June 6, 2020

What does it look like for Cleveland Cavaliers outside of the NBA’s 22-team bubble?

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers’ bubble has burst.

On Thursday afternoon, following months of brainstorming and negotiating, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announced his formal restart plan, inviting 22 teams to Walt Disney World in July to complete the coronavirus-wrecked season. The Board of Governors signed off and the National Basketball Players Association followed one day later.

The Cavs were one of eight teams, all more than six games out of the playoffs in their respective conference, told to stay home. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Can NBA find a way to create a summer league for teams left out of season restart? Cavs need it!

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

Many NBA fans in places such as Cleveland, Detroit and Atlanta may not care that their teams are done for the season. They are three of the eight not included in the NBA’s plan to restart the season with 22 teams on July 31 at Disney World In Orlando.

There is discussion of the 2020-21 season opening on Dec. 1. It could be later. But for teams such as the Cavaliers and others, that’s far too long to sit with no basketball.

I’m told several of the eight teams are talking about how to have some type of summer league. This is very preliminary, with executives and coaches brainstorming. The eight teams know the NBA has to focus on getting the season back on track with the remaining 22 teams. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love making changes to his charity to address inequality and racism

Author: Ben Axelrod

Publication: WKYC.com

In 2018, Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star forward Kevin Love announced a new initiative, The Kevin Love Fund, which aims to promote emotional and physical well-being, particularly as it relates to mental health.

But in light of the recent events in the United States, Love has decided to make an adjustment to his charity to include traumas caused by inequality and racism.

In an Instagram post on Thursday night, the 5-time All-Star explained his decision, citing input from a member of the organization's staff. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

