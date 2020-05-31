Daily News - May 31, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Deni Avdija’s fit, Matthew Dellavedova’s future and Obi Toppin’s best position: Hey, Chris!

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It’s the latest edition of Hey, Chris!

Hey, Chris: Where does Deni Avdija rank on the Cavs’ board?

Gauging exactly where players are slotted -- and in which specific order -- with the draft possibly four months away is difficult. Here’s the most honest answer: I don’t know. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Turkey vows to bring in more star players in sports like Cedi Osman

Author: Emrah Oktay

Publication: Anadolu Agency

Turkey has been focusing on a policy to produce many more star players in sports branches including football and basketball.

Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Mehmet Muharrem Kasapoglu said late Friday that Turkey should profit its massive young population, which is 20 million, to bring in many successful athletes like NBA player Cedi Osman.

Kasapoglu talked to Cleveland Cavaliers' Turkish small forward Osman on Instagram. - CLICK HERE to read full story.