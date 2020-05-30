Daily News - May 30, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

REPORTS: NBA sets July 31 target date for return to play; Cavaliers’ season likely over

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- NBA Commissioner Adam Silver and the league office informed the Board of Governors during Friday’s call that July 31 is the target date for the return of 2019-20 season.

The next questions center on how many teams will be involved and which format will be used.

The league is currently weighing four return-to-play scenarios and each was discussed during Friday’s call.

There’s only one scenario that involves all 30 teams going to a single site -- Disney World in Orlando -- for an undetermined number of regular-season games before starting the playoffs. According to multiple reports, every team being invited is becoming unlikely and some bottom-tier teams will be left out. The 30-team format was the only one that would see the Cleveland Cavaliers, who hold the league’s second-worst record, resume their season. The latest reports point to Cleveland’s being over. The Cavs had played 65 games when the coronavirus pandemic forced a shutdown. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers 'filled with sadness, disgust and overall frustration’ following tragic death of George Floyd

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers, one of two NBA teams (Phoenix Suns) with both a black head coach and general manager, have released a statement following the publicized tragic death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis police custody Monday.

It’s a joint statement from coach J.B. Bickerstaff and GM Koby Altman.

“Our hearts are filled with sadness, disgust and overall frustration as we continue to process the tragic and senseless acts of violence towards yet another individual of the African American community. Our sincere condolences go out to the members of the Floyd family and those who came to know and love him. This is a very important time in our history and the images of this incident as well as the countless others will blister a lasting image in our minds forever. What’s happening in our country today has left an emotional strain and unfortunately has shaped how we conduct our lives on a daily basis. We should not have to live in fear. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Love delivers powerful commencement speech to Class of 2020, encourages them to find ‘North Star’ and write own story

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- For nearly 15 minutes on Friday afternoon, Cleveland Cavaliers forward Kevin Love delivered a powerful commencement speech to the Class of 2020 as part of Verizon’s virtual commencement series, “Class of 2020: Ready for Anything.”

Love, an outspoken advocate for mental health and founder of the Kevin Love Fund, shared personal words of wisdom and experience while also challenging graduates to write their own story.

During and after his speech, Love referenced some of his favorite books -- “The Meditations” by Marcus Aurelius, “The Hilarious World of Depression” by John Moe, “21 Lessons for the 21st Century” by Yuval Noah Harari and “Range” by David Epstein. All of those books have had a profound impact on Love in some way, allowing him to better understand himself and helping him learn how to cope with obstacles while living a better, more fulfilling life. Love also quoted William Shakespeare and Robin Williams. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: