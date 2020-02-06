Daily News- February 6, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers show window into possible Tristan Thompson-less future, lose to Oklahoma City Thunder 109-103

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Tristan Thompson spent what could be his final night with the Cleveland Cavaliers in a black jacket covering his white hoodie, doing what he always does: Leading, cheering on his teammates and trying to help in any way possible while they fought for a needed win against the Oklahoma City Thunder.

The Cavs battled, in a game that featured 16 lead changes and eight ties. But Cleveland failed to close once again, getting outscored 10-3 over the final 1:47, losing 109-103.

Thompson, whose name has been mentioned in countless trade rumors over the last few days, received treatment in the locker room on his sore right quad before coming to the bench about midway through the second quarter. He was repeatedly one of the first players off the bench, offering encouragement and shouting instructions. He stayed engaged in huddles, stood next to Cavs coaches and bounced ideas off them. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

How Larry Nance Jr. emerged from a dark place and turned his season around: “We’re seeing the player I came in expecting to be”

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

OKLAHOMA CITY -- Larry Nance Jr. had just wrapped up one of the worst months of his NBA career.

In 13 December games, Nance averaged just 4.5 points on 38.7% shooting and 23.3% from 3-point range to go with 6.5 rebounds and 1.8 assists. He had zero double-figure scoring games and his minutes were equally sporadic as his play. Nance was in a bad place -- both physically and mentally. His knee ached, limiting his usual bounce. The losses were distressing. He was baffled that the Cavs weren’t playing better. He seemed lost, defeated. He wasn’t himself.

So, Nance took about a week off. And that changed everything. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Scrappy Cavs Drop Nail Biter in OKC

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

An essential element of NBA growing pains is that if there’s going to be pain, there needs to be growth. On Wednesday night, the young Cavaliers grew as a team despite yet another painful loss.

Taking on the red-hot Thunder, who’d won seven of their last eight, the Cavaliers played one of their best all-around games of the year. But eventually, costly late turnovers – one of the pratfalls of a youthful squad – proved to be their undoing, dropping the 109-103 decision at Chesapeake Energy Arena.

The Cavaliers played inspired basketball from the opening tip and despite falling behind by double-digits in each of the first three quarters, had plenty of punch left in the thrilling fourth quarter. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

