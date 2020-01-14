Daily News- January 14, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Dylan Windler to miss remainder of season, will have surgery on troublesome left leg

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie swingman Dylan Windler will miss the remainder of the 2019-20 season because of ongoing symptoms related to his left lower leg stress reaction, the team announced Monday evening.

Windler, the No. 26 pick in the draft, will have season-ending surgery on Jan. 21.

According to sources, Windler experienced more soreness following a recent 3-on-3 workout at Cleveland Clinic Courts that was part of his return-to-play plan. After that session and some other pre-game work in the days after, Windler was trying to determine whether it was something he would just have to play through or opt for surgery. After an unsuccessful extended period of rehabilitation and treatment over the last several months, Windler -- and the Cavs -- determined surgery was the best option to get him back to full strength. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

LeBron James stymies Cleveland Cavaliers’ upset bid, leads Los Angeles Lakers to 128-99 win

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- Playing against one of the league’s elite teams, seeing old friend LeBron James, the Cleveland Cavaliers rose to the challenge early, able to carry over their stellar play from two nights earlier while getting off to the fast start they needed to claim a second consecutive upset.

Not on James’ watch. Not in his house.

The three-time NBA champion, who lifted Cleveland back to basketball prominence and is trying to do the same in Los Angeles, dazzled the celebrity-filled crowd and toyed with his former teammates during the Lakers’ 128-99 win, snapping the Cavaliers’ two-game winning streak. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Darius Garland savors first game against LeBron James, at Staples Center: ‘It was lit, the experience was unbelievable’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

LOS ANGELES -- Early Monday morning, as the fog started to lift in Los Angeles, Cleveland Cavaliers rookie Darius Garland returned to the place where he solidified his draft slot, leaving an indelible mark on general manager Koby Altman, head coach John Beilein and a few others inside the organization that flew out to Bel Air for Garland’s pre-draft workout.

The Cavs held shootaround at Steve Jackson’s gym. Garland saw his name written on the wall, something that’s done to commemorate the NBA stars who have been lucky enough to train on that massive property owned by Jackson, the L.A. Gear sneaker mogul and Lakers season ticket holder.

The court -- about the NBA width, but not the length -- is a replica of the Staples Center. Hours later, Garland got to experience the real thing for the first time. It lived up to his imagination. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: