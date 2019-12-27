Daily News- December 26, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Boston Celtics, Game 31 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-21) will look for their fourth straight win as they open a three-game road trip against the Boston Celtics (21-7) on Friday night.

When: 4 p.m.

Where: TD Garden

TV: FoxSports Ohio; NBA TV

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Celtics 110-88 in Boston on Dec. 9. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jordan Clarkson trade was about financial flexibility, stockpiling assets and ... Kevin Porter Jr.

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

BOSTON -- The Cleveland Cavaliers had numerous thoughts behind their recent trade with the Utah Jazz. But one name specifically came to mind.

It wasn’t Dante Exum, the former Jazz first-round pick who practiced with the Cavaliers for the first time on Thursday afternoon and could make his debut in Boston Friday. It wasn’t even Jordan Clarkson, the prolific scorer who the Jazz targeted in hopes he would boost their woeful, 29th-ranked bench.

No, the Cavs were thinking of someone else: Kevin Porter Jr. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

‘We put in that sweat equity’: Darius Garland’s floater isn’t getting better by accident

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: theathletic.com

After the Cavs’ win over the Memphis Grizzlies on Dec. 20, Darius Garland was sitting at his locker with a big smile on his face. “Did you see my floater?” he asked.

Yep, sure did. It was a timely one, too, halfway through the first quarter of what would become a seven-point victory. Garland caught a pass from Tristan Thompson and hit a 10-foot floating bank shot to pull the Cavs within one. He hit a similar one in the third quarter, in which he drove the ball in and shot the floater.

“It’s one that he’s going to have to learn to make because of the size of people,” Cavs coach John Beilein said. “I think he’s realizing that this is not like doing it over high school kids anymore or even in the few games he played in college. But he’s getting better at it, there’s no question about it in my mind. But the ball is going to go in, in a much higher rate later on as he gets used to it.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers Offering Exum a Chance to be Reborn in Basketball

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: SI.com

For the Cavaliers, the trade of Jordan Clarkson to Utah wasn't likely about getting back Dante Exum.

It probably had more to do with the two second-round picks -- in 2022 and 2023 (via San Antonio and Golden State, respectively). Cavs GM Koby Altman may try to use those picks to move up in the draft and get another first-rounder.

But Exum came with the deal and maybe he can spring to basketball life in Cleveland. A change of scenery can do that for a guy. Not often. But sometimes.

So what's the book on Exum? - CLICK HERE to read full story.