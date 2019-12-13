Daily News- December 13, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers snap 8-game losing skid behind Kevin Love’s heroics in 117-109 OT win over San Antonio

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO — Kevin Love forced overtime with a three-pointer in the waning seconds of the fourth quarter and finished with a game-high 30 points as the Cleveland Cavaliers snapped an eight-game losing streak with a 117-109 win Thursday over the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center.

Love said the final play of regulation was designed to go to him or Jordan Clarkson on a pass from Larry Nance Jr. But Spurs forward DeMar Derozan deflected Nance’s pass, which bounced to Clarkson who fed Love outside the arc. Love was able to settle himself and make the open shot.

“Sometimes it’s better to be lucky than good, right?” Love quipped after the game. “It was a little bit of a broken play there. I got off a good pump fake, could have shot it, but I felt that the pump fake was going to give me a little better look, which it did.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Jordan Clarkson says he’ll stay aggressive on offense late in games despite costly late turnovers for Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO — Jordan Clarkson found himself in a familiar position late in Thursday’s 117-109 Cleveland Cavaliers overtime win against San Antonio. Unfortunately for Clarkson, that position was deep in the paint, off balance and throwing the ball away with the Cavs needing a bucket to tie the score.

Clarkson’s turnover with 25 seconds left in the fourth quarter momentarily cost Cleveland a chance to pull even, but a driving layup by Collin Sexton seconds later, along with two missed free throws by Spurs forward DeMar Derozan set up Kevin Love’s heroic 3-point shot that forced overtime as the Cavaliers went on to win for the first time in eight games.

Clarkson, who finished with 25 points off the bench, cashed in a critical reverse layup to extend the Cavs’ lead in overtime, but it was the turnover at the end of regulation that stuck with the 27-year-old and his coach afterward. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tristan Thompson benched in fourth quarter of Cleveland Cavaliers OT win at San Antonio

Author: Joe Noga

Publication: Cleveland.com

SAN ANTONIO — Moments after finishing a two-handed breakaway dunk that put the Cleveland Cavaliers ahead by nine points in Thursday’s 117-109 overtime win at San Antonio, veteran Cavs big man Tristan Thompson found himself a spectator on coach John Beilein’s bench.

Thompson, who did not play in the final 3:32 of the third, nor any of the fourth quarter, finished with two points and seven rebounds in 26 minutes for Cleveland.

Replays showed Thompson watching as San Antonio’s Dejounte Murray rebounded a Collin Sexton missed three-point shot and start up the floor on a fast break. Behind the play, Beilein can be seen clapping his hands at Thompson, who remained in the Spurs back court as Cavs guard Matthew Dellavedova stole Murray’s pass in front of the scorer’s table. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

