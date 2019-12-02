Daily News- December 2, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Darius Garland is emerging for the Cavaliers

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 923thefan.radio.com

CLEVELAND, OH – The Cavaliers knew it could take some time for Darius Garland to get into a rhythm this season.

The No. 5 overall pick only played five collegiate games, didn’t play in the summer league and missed most of training camp due to injury.

The Cavs drafted him to be a building block for the future. They felt like an elite shooter and playmaker like Garland was too good to pass up, despite concerns about his height (6’1”) and injury history.

Garland’s NBA career got off to a shaky start. He was tentative and didn’t look comfortable on the floor. There were flashes of potential on a nightly basis, but they would come and go in an instant. He shot 29 percent from the floor in his first seven games. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Dylan Windler participates in practice Sunday, getting close to NBA debut

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- For the first time this season, the Cleveland Cavaliers had everyone full-go at practice. That 15-man group Sunday afternoon included rookie Dylan Windler and center John Henson.

“Yes, even Dylan practiced,” head coach John Beilein said with a smile. "Dylan looked pretty good. He’s going to be rusty for a bit, but he can really pass, he’s strong and he makes the next play over and over again. He’s a talker on the floor. All those things we need.”

Windler, the 26th pick of the 2019 NBA Draft, has been sidelined since before training camp because of a stress reaction in his left leg -- a result of over-exerting himself in preparation for his rookie campaign. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Windler Practices for First Time, Cavs Rookie in Line for Debut

Author: Sam Amico

Publication: SI.com

Last month, a source told SI.com that Cavaliers rookie Dylan Windler is likely to make his NBA debut in early or mid-December. Or at least, that was "the hope."

Well, guess what?

Early December is here and Windler went through a full practice on its very first day. It marked his first full practice since suffering a stress-related left leg injury. (Though he has been doing some 3-on-3 work lately.)

"Yes, even Dylan practiced,” Cavs coach John Beilein said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.