Daily News- November 27, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers ‘hopeful’ John Henson will play Wednesday; Dylan Windler participates in 3-on-3 again

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- Following Tuesday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts, head coach John Beilein had one eye on the group of reporters firing questions his way and the other on the full-contact, 3-on-3 scrimmage happening at the far hoop.

For the second time in the last week, rookie Dylan Windler and John Henson -- two players currently sidelined by injury -- were able to participate, pointing to impending returns.

For Henson, who has missed the last 15 games with a strained right hamstring suffered mere minutes into his long-awaited Cavaliers debut, that return could come Wednesday night. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Loss to Brooklyn amplifies Cleveland Cavaliers’ struggles in the paint on both offense and defense

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – The Cleveland Cavaliers are ranked sixth in paint touches, according to NBA.com stats. The Cavs can get the ball inside, but they have not been able to consistently succeed in the lane on offense or defense.

The Cavs’ struggles to score and defend continued Monday in their 108-106 loss to the Brooklyn Nets.

On offense, the Cavs got the dribble penetration they needed, but didn’t convert often enough. With 6-foot-11 center Jarrett Allen manning the paint, he and the Nets contested shots, making it difficult for Cleveland to finish at the hoop. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Darius Garland has identified the next step in rookie progression -- developing his floater

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

INDEPENDENCE, Ohio -- At one point during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ narrow loss to the Brooklyn Nets Monday night, head coach John Beilein threatened to bench rookie point guard Darius Garland.

The Nets had shifted to a zone defense and Garland turned down an in-rhythm, open look from 3-point range that might’ve made the Nets reconsider the defensive strategy switch.

“He told me after the timeout that I need to shoot the ball, believe in myself and everyone is confident in my shot,” Garland said Tuesday afternoon following practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. "So stay confident in myself.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavaliers notebook: Rookie Darius Garland improves his 3-point shooting, now on to his floater

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: beaconjournal.com

INDEPENDENCE — When the Brooklyn Nets went to a zone defense in the second quarter Monday at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse and rookie guard Darius Garland turned down his first open look from beyond the arc, Cavaliers coach John Beilein told Garland he would pull him if he did it again.

Garland didn’t want to find out if Beilein meant it.

“You can’t test Coach. He’s always going to stand on his word,” Garland said. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

