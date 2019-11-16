Daily News - November 16, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Larry Nance Jr. to meet with hand specialist Saturday after re-injuring left thumb vs. Miami Heat

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers backup forward Larry Nance Jr. is meeting with a hand specialist Saturday, league sources tell cleveland.com.

Nance, who has been playing with his left thumb wrapped for weeks, re-injured his thumb during the fourth quarter of Thursday’s 108-97 loss against the Miami Heat.

After Kevin Porter Jr. stole the ball from Duncan Robinson, he passed ahead to Nance who had a step on Chris Silva in transition. As Nance gathered and went up for a two-handed dunk, Silva seemed to smack Nance’s left hand from behind. Visibly in pain, Nance clutched his left thumb before exiting the game, going back to the locker room with trainer Steve Spiro. Nance returned to the bench about midway through the final period, but didn’t re-enter.

“Pretty painful. I will be all right,” Nance said after the game. "Going to get some treatment now so we will know more later.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cavs rookie Darius Garland is slowly but surely learning how to make an impact as Cleveland's point guard

Author: Chris Stones

Publication: Sporting News

Playing point guard in the NBA is hard. There's a baseline difficulty to a position that involves initiating offense, dictating tempo and functioning as a so-called coach on the floor.

Playing point guard in the NBA is even harder when you're a rookie. First-year point guards notoriously struggle to contribute to winning. The jump from college to the pros — both physically and mentally — is a big one.

Playing point guard in the NBA is probably even harder when you're a rookie who hasn't played competitive basketball in a year. Such is the case for Cavaliers first-year point guard Darius Garland, who played in just five games at Vanderbilt before a meniscus injury ended his season prematurely.

Cleveland head coach John Beilein summarized it well: "You're coming from a year off, a college season — you know, [playing] 20-minute games — and playing against these bodies, it wears you out." - CLICK HERE to read full story.