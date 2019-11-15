Daily News - November 15, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ Kevin Love wins NBA Cares Community Assist Award for

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers power forward Kevin Love has been named the recipient of the October NBA Cares Community Assist Award, the league announced Thursday morning.

According to a press release, the prestigious honor is in recognition of Love’s “outstanding efforts to raise awareness, resources and support for mental health.”

Each month, a different NBA player is selected, one who best reflects the passion the league and its players share for giving back to their communities. At the end of 2019-20, the seasonlong NBA Cares Community Assist Award winner will be announced during the 2020 NBA Awards presented by Kia.

Love, who continues to raise awareness for mental health, hosted a discussion and Q&A session last month that focused on mental wellness and reducing the stigma around depression and anxiety for more than 500 Cavs and Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse employees. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers get important lesson from Miami Heat in 108-97 loss: Chris Fedor’s instant analysis

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Prior to Thursday’s matchup against the Miami Heat, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein said his growing squad could identify with its counterpart.

But once the ball tipped, there weren’t many similarities.

The Cavs lost their second straight game to one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams, 108-97. Unlike the road trip finale against the Sixers, this one was over long before the final possession.

“You’ve gotta give credit to Miami. They’re a very good team,” Kevin Love said following the loss. “That’s a team we can learn from. They cut so well, they move the ball between Bam (Adebayo) and (Meyers) Leonard and their other big guys and they made a ton of assists. Their willingness to share the ball is something we can look at and feed off. Sometimes we get stuck." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers learned lessons in how ball movement must improve after loss to the Heat

Author: Cameron Fields

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio – Before the Cleveland Cavaliers played the Miami Heat on Thursday night, coach John Beilein mentioned his team is ranked 27th in the league for assists per game.

“That tells stories about everything, that the ball is not moving the way it can move,” Beilein said in his pregame presser.

For the Cavs, learning to consistently share the ball is going to be a process. The Cavs lost 108-97 to the Heat, and they had 18 assists. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Slow Start Sinks Cavs In Return Home

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: cavs.com

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers were looking to build some momentum, coming home off a successful three-game trip. The Heat had other plans.

Miami jumped out to a big early lead and barely looked back – handing the Wine & Gold their most lopsided loss of the season, a 108-97 decision on Thursday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

The Cavaliers struggled to shoot from beyond the arc – going 8-for-32 on the night – and had just as much trouble defending it – with the Heat shooting 40 percent (12-of-30) from long-distance.

For the second straight game, the Cavs had exactly as many turnovers as assists (18) as they struggled to find the same rhythm they’d had on a recent roadie that saw them take two of three. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

