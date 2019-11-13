Daily News - November 13, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers’ John Beilein, J.B. Bickerstaff made subtle adjustments to help Collin Sexton improve

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

PHILADELPHIA -- In working with second-year guard Collin Sexton closely over the past month, Cleveland Cavaliers head coach John Beilein noticed a few areas that required fine-tuning. He has made two subtle adjustments that have helped Sexton continue on an upward trajectory.

First, Beilein observed a nasty tendency Sexton had developed on defense.

“He had a habit of going under screens, no matter who he was playing, and giving up the 3-ball or being in a long closeout after that and getting beat,” Beilein said following shootaround Tuesday morning at Wells Fargo Center ahead of the road trip finale against the 76ers. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tristan Thompson’s 3-pointers, final missed shot and more: Six observations from Cavs’ one-point loss to 76ers

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: The Athletic

PHILADELPHIA — One idea circulated around the Cavs locker room and through coach John Beilein’s postgame news conference — their effort to compete. They all applauded their fight and execution. Yet, the outcome of the game also provided another clear example of failing to close out in tight situations.

“I think how hard we’re playing is helping us in a lot of areas we need to come along like our defense and decision-making or just having time out there together on the court playing together and getting to know each other,” Kevin Love said.

The entire Cavs bench was on their feet for the final 21 seconds of the game, as Joel Embiid dunked the ball to put the 76ers up by one point and the Cavs’ final shot resulted in a missed 3-pointer. The Cavs dropped their sixth game of the season to Philadelphia 98-97. They finished the three-game road stretch with two wins and one loss. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

NBA Power Rankings Week 4: Sixers fall, Suns rise and L.A. at the top

Author: Staff Report

Publication: ESPN.com

23. Cleveland Cavaliers

Record: 4-5

Week 3 ranking: 25

After losing three straight games, Cleveland recorded back-to-back double-digit road wins against the Wizards and Knicks. One sign of growth has been the team's ability to take care of the ball. In three games this week, Cleveland's young backcourt of Collin Sexton and Darius Garland combined for only 10 turnovers. This season, the Cavaliers rank fourth in fewest turnovers per game. – Marks

(Find the rest of rankings at link below) - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: