Daily News- November 28, 2019

Cleveland Cavaliers throw away chance to show how far they’ve come since opener, lose to Orlando Magic 116-104

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers threw away a chance to show just how far they’ve come since Opening Night.

Literally.

The Cavs lost to the Orlando Magic for the second time this season, 116-104, on Wednesday. It’s Orlando’s first road win. For the Cavs, it’s their eighth loss in nine games.

A little more than a month ago, Cleveland opened the John Beilein era with a 94-85 loss to the Magic. Prior to Wednesday’s rematch, he was asked about the growth of his team since then, and he pointed to the encouraging signs he’s noticed lately. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

John Beilein frustrated with repeated travel calls against Cleveland Cavaliers: 'It’s not fair’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- As head coach John Beilein dejectedly walked toward the Cleveland Cavaliers’ locker room following the 116-104 loss to the Orlando Magic on Wednesday night, he was still peeved over the amount of travel calls against his team -- a tight whistle that contributed heavily to a season-high 25 turnovers.

“It’s like holding in the NFL, they could call it every time,” Beilein said. “But should they? Would that be good for the game?”

Those comments came on the heels of remarks he made during his postgame gathering moments earlier. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

‘Vintage Cavs’, part 1: A field where Cleveland Cavaliers fans once had big dreams (book excerpt)

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: cleveland.com

In his new book, “Vintage Cavs,” Terry Pluto looks back at the Cleveland Cavaliers of the Cleveland Arena and Richfield Coliseum era. It’s the story of the Cavs from Austin Carr to World B. Free to "Hot Rod” Williams, Mark Price and others. This excerpt is the first in a series of four appearing in The Plain Dealer and on Cleveland.com.

Someone once said, “You know you’ve reached a certain age when you remember a sports venue being built, and then see the same building torn down.”

I think of that when driving down Route 303 in Richfield, at the exit off Interstate 271. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Sloppy Cavs Fall To Magic

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: cavs.com

WRAP-UP

It doesn’t take James Naismith to figure out where the Wine and Gold went wrong in their Wednesday night loss to the Magic – one look at the turnover numbers say it all.

The Cavaliers committed 15 first-half miscues and finished with 25, leading to 25 Magic points and paving the way for the 116-104 loss on Thanksgiving Eve at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

Cleveland outrebounded the shorthanded Magic – missing starting big men, Nikola Vucevic and Aaron Gordon – but Orlando got a game and season-high 30 points from Evan Fournier and took full advantage of a sloppy Cavaliers squad, opening a 17-point lead in the third quarter and holding them off down the stretch. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

