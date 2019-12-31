Daily News- December 31, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers at Toronto Raptors, Game 33 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

TORONTO -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (10-22) will wrap up their three-game road trip against the Toronto Raptors (22-11) on Tuesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Scotiabank Arena

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Radio: WTAM 1100 AM; WMMS 100.7 FM, La Mega 87.7 FM.

Online: FoxSports Go apps

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Raptors 133-113 on Dec. 16 in Toronto - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Reflections From The Land Of The Rising Sun

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

At just 47-years-old, Cavaliers assistant coach Antonio Lang has already lived a lifetime’s worth.

The valedictorian at his high school in Mobile, Alabama, Lang went on to win back-to-back NCAA National Championships with Duke in 1991 and ’92. Was drafted by the Phoenix Suns and traded to Cleveland – (along with Dan Majerle in the Hot Rod Williams deal) – playing 115 games with Mike Fratello’s squad.

Lang also had NBA stops with the Heat, Raptors and Sixers. And he spent some time in the Continental Basketball Association with Indiana, Fort Wayne and Connecticut. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

‘I use it as motivation’: Brandon Knight’s constant preparation and mentoring of young guards

Author: Kelsey Russo

Publication: theathletic.com

On any given day after practices or home shootarounds, Brandon Knight works out on the left side of the back court at the Cavs practice facility, shooting. He’ll move to different spots on the arc and take shots. He’ll drive into the paint and shoot.

He’s played in 10 games this season, averaging 4.7 points per game in 11.4 minutes. He played in four of the Cavs’ 13 games in December. He hasn’t been a consistent rotation player, and when he’s checked into games, his usage rate is averaging 21.3 percent. Coach John Beilein recognizes Knight’s daily effort even in the lack of playing time. He has a high level of respect for Knight, not only for his work approach, but also for how he contributes to the growth of their young players. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Charge silences Swarm for fourth consecutive time

Author: STAFF REPORT

Publication: cantonrep.com

CANTON CHARGE 116, GREENSBORO SWARM 101

Canton’s Malik Newman scored 21 points in 29 minutes to lead the Charge to their fourth straight win over host Greensboro on Monday. Canton has now won four of its last five games overall.

Five other Charger players scored in double figures. They were Levi Randolph with 17 points, J.P. Macura and Sir’Dominic Pointer with 15 points each and Dean Wade and Tyler Cook with 14 points apiece. - CLICK HERE to read full story.