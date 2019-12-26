Daily News- December 26, 2019

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers trading Jordan Clarkson and other Scribbles in my notebook

Author: Terry Pluto

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND – Scribbles in my notebook about the Cleveland Cavaliers trading Jordan Clarkson to Utah for second-round picks in 2022 and 2023:

1. Jordan Clarkson was one of my favorite Cavaliers players in the last few years. He played hard and he was always ready. The guard was very durable. He was relentless when it came to finding ways to score.

2. From the moment the Cavs picked two guards in the first round of the 2019 draft – Darius Garland and Kevin Porter Jr. – whatever chances of Clarkson re-signing with Cleveland disappeared. He is a free agent at the end of the season.

Cavs Deal For Dante

Author: Jor Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

The Cavaliers had just finished holding off the Atlanta Hawks to win their third straight game – their longest win streak since April 2018 – but the postgame locker room wasn’t as buoyant as it would have normally been.

The last time the Wine & Gold went on a win streak of three games or longer, Jordan Clarkson was just getting his feet wet as a Cavalier – tattoo-free and dropped in medius res onto a title contender alongside larger-than-life characters like LeBron James, Kevin Love and even JR Smith.

Things were changing quickly back then – with Clarkson arriving alongside Larry Nance Jr. in a Deadline deal with the Lakers on February 8, 2018 that sent Channing Frye, Isaiah Thomas and future first rounder to the Lakers.

2019 Year in Review: Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: James Rapien

Publication: 923thefan.radio.com

CLEVELAND, OH — One word describes the Cavaliers in 2019: rebuild.

The Cavs are in the middle of what is expected to be a lengthy rebuild. They made some progress, but there’s still a long way to go.

The Cavaliers hired John Beilein in May. The longtime collegiate coach signed a 5-year deal. He hopes to build a culture in Cleveland that can bring winning basketball back to Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse.

Leroux: Why the Cavs and Jazz made their intriguing pre-Christmas trade

Author: Danny Leroux

Publication: theathletic.com

The Cleveland Cavaliers traded Jordan Clarkson to the Utah Jazz for Dante Exum, the Spurs’ 2022 second-round pick and the Warriors’ 2023 second-round pick. Breaking it down:

The trade for the Cavs

One fascinating element of this trade is that it is a talent transfer and salary shift for both franchises, and it is unclear which served as the primary motivator for either front office.

For the Cavs, it makes sense to start on the court. Clarkson has been a superior player this season but does not make sense occupying a temporary high-usage role for a developing team. General manager Koby Altman assembled a team chock full of prospects and veterans who prefer to have the ball in their hands, so divvying up Clarkson's touches to various other Cavaliers makes sense. At the same time, part of the original theory of Exum as a highly touted prospect was his ability to create, so it is possible this creates fewer opportunities for others than simply offloading Clarkson would have.