Daily News- March 8, 2020

Matthew Dellavedova turns back the clock, helps lead Cleveland Cavaliers to 104-102 win over Denver Nuggets

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It was throwback night for the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Daniel Gibson was welcomed back during one of the stoppages. Also showing up on Saturday night: Ira Newble, Larry Hughes and ... Matthew Dellavedova.

The sage veteran, who has been out of the rotation for a majority of the season, made sure there was an old “Delly” sighting, the kind of gritty performance that has made him beloved in Cleveland forever. Behind Dellavedova, the Cavaliers upset the Denver Nuggets for the second time this season, 104-102, sweeping the series for the first time since 2015-16. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Matthew Dellavedova constantly fighting to prove he belongs even as teammates ‘gas’ him up

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Matthew Dellavedova’s path has been long and winding. And that’s not simply a description for this season. It’s been that way his entire career. So why would this year be any different?

Despite tremendous success in college at St. Mary’s -- freshman starter, three-time First Team All-Conference, WCC Player of the Year -- Dellavedova went overlooked in the 2013 NBA Draft. It didn’t even matter that he finished as the program’s all-time leader in scoring, assists, games played, free throw percentage, and made 3s, becoming the second player in school history to have his number retired.

Sixty different names were called that night. None were Dellavedova. He had to make an impression in summer league and was forced to fight for a roster spot in training camp. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Cleveland Cavaliers visit prison to listen, learn and gain understanding about social justice and living behind bars

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

GRAFTON, Ohio -- Interspersed with a dozen inmates, a few state representatives, members of the Prison Fellowship and one of President Donald Trump’s top aides, the Cleveland Cavaliers -- players, coaches, members of the front office -- walked into the chapel at Grafton Correctional Institution on Friday evening and gathered in a circle.

They took turns, one by one, introducing themselves and explaining what they hoped to get out of this unique experience. Then they leaned forward, with intense focus, as the candid stories came spilling out.

“I’m here to listen. I’m here to learn,” Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said to the gathering. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

