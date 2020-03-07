Daily News- March 7, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Tristan Thompson embracing new reserve role: ‘I feel bad’ for second-unit guys who have to play against him

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- When healthy, the Cleveland Cavaliers have four bigs -- Andre Drummond, Kevin Love, Tristan Thompson and Larry Nance Jr. -- who all deserve consistent playing time.

That’s a good, but challenging, problem for head coach J.B. Bickerstaff.

“What you try to do all the time is be honest and up front. Then you don’t put yourself in a situation where you’re backtracking and answering questions that you didn’t answer truthfully in the first place,” Bickerstaff said of his approach following Friday’s practice at Cleveland Clinic Courts. “Because once you do that, you lose credibility. And, in the moment, some guys might not accept it because it is difficult, but in the long run, if you’re honest, people respect that." - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Preaching patience, Tristan Thompson says weight room work is next step for Cavaliers’ rookie Darius Garland

Author: Marla Ridenour

Publication: Akron Beacon Journal

INDEPENDENCE — Tristan Thompson remembers when he began to understand the patience required of rebuilding NBA franchises, especially when it comes to team’s and individual players’ progress.

Not surprisingly, LeBron James’ return was involved.

Drafted fourth overall by the Cavaliers in 2011, Thompson was part of teams that won just 21, 24 and 33 games his first three seasons alongside now six-time All-Star Kyrie Irving. As the 2014-15 season approached, Thompson’s awakening came. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tristan Thompson, Andre Drummond closer to returning for Cavs

Author: Daryl Ruiter

Publication: 923thefan.radio.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio (92.3 The Fan) – Andre Drummond and Triston Thompson practiced Friday as the duo take steps towards returning to the floor.

Drummond has been sidelined with a left calf strain and Thompson a left knee contusion.

“They’re close,” Cavs head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said Friday morning after practice. “They went through everything today, then we just have to see what the response is like tomorrow and we’ll decide whether or not they’re going to be able to go.” - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: