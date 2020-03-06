Daily News- March 6, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Kevin Porter Jr. placed in concussion protocol, will be sidelined indefinitely

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Cleveland Cavaliers rookie swingman Kevin Porter Jr. has been placed in the concussion protocol and will be sidelined indefinitely.

Porter, 19, sustained contact to the head at some point during the first quarter of Wednesday’s 112-106 loss to the Boston Celtics at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Porter, who showed no issue during his final few plays, subbed out of the game with 25 seconds left in the first quarter, went to the locker room and was evaluated at halftime. Considered doubtful at that point, Porter did not return to action, finishing with one point, two assists and two rebounds in 10 minutes.

Head coach J.B. Bickerstaff said after the game that Porter may have suffered the injury while battling for a rebound. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Tournament Tales ...With Lindsay Gottlieb

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Just think: in one week, Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse will be neck-deep in MAC-Madness!

That’s right – spring has sprung and it’s tournament time across the land – with mid-minors, mid-majors and major-majors all vying for their Conference title and a crack at the Whole Enchilada this year in Atlanta.

On March 11, the Women’s Mid-American Conference Championship quarterfinals tip off at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse, and anyone who’s watched either the women’s or men’s brackets know how incredible the atmosphere will be. The FieldHouse has also hosted the Women’s NCAA Final Four in 2007 – and will do so again in 2024. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Trailblazing NBA Women Coaches

Author: Charlotte Gibson

Publication: ESPN.com

“Basketball is a genderless sport. The ball has no difference whether a man’s holding it or a woman’s holding it,” said Becky Hammon, who was named as an assistant coach for Gregg Popovich's Spurs in 2014, becoming the first woman to hold a full-time coaching position in the NBA.

Other NBA teams followed in the path of the Spurs and started to expand the presence of women on their coaching staffs. Today, 11 women hold assistant coaching positions in the NBA, and we talked with 10 of them. (Boston Celtics assistant coach Kara Lawson declined to participate.)

From playing in the WNBA to coaching college basketball to working the sideline for NBA teams, these women all bring unique experiences to the league. Yet they share commonalities: They love the game and know it better than most. Ahead of International Women’s Day on Sunday, these women shared their stories. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: