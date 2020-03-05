Daily News- March 5, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton sends loud message with 41-point night, as Cleveland Cavaliers lose to Boston Celtics, 112-106

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Collin Sexton’s dazzling night wasn’t good enough.

Two nights after setting a career-high with 32 points, Sexton topped that mark during the Cleveland Cavaliers’ 112-106 loss to the Boston Celtics on Wednesday night.

The ferocious second-year guard, who has been torching opponents over the last two-plus months, poured in 41 points on 17-of-30 from the field and 3-of-9 from 3-point range to go with six assists and three rebounds. It’s the third time in the last four games Sexton surpassed the 30-point mark. He’s the first Cavaliers player to score 40 or more since Jordan Clarkson tallied 42 in a triple overtime game against Brooklyn on Feb. 13, 2019. Only two other players in franchise history have reached the 40-point plateau prior to their 22nd birthday: LeBron James and Kyrie Irving. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton etches name alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving: ‘Being in that conversation is amazing’

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Collin Sexton didn’t realize he was on the doorstep of 40.

Kevin Love did. Love was looking up at the giant scoreboard. He was glancing at the printed box score that’s always available near the bench as Sexton kept piling up points.

So, after Sexton dribbled by Brad Wanamaker and tossed in a 10-foot floater to give him 38 points, one bucket away from etching his name alongside LeBron James and Kyrie Irving, Love gave a nod to Sexton while Boston’s Jayson Tatum was at the other end shooting free throws. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Larry Nance Jr. takes pride in being a face of Crohn’s disease, hopes to become inspiration for young athletes

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- It got so bad for Larry Nance Jr. that he contemplated quitting basketball.

At 16 years old and a sophomore in high school, Nance had stopped growing and couldn’t gain weight. His stomach hurt constantly, it was often painful to eat and he would fall asleep randomly for a few hours while sitting in a chair after school. Always exhausted and looking disengaged during games, Nance had enough.

That’s when he went to a local doctor to have some bloodwork done, ultimately learning that he had Crohn’s disease, a chronic inflammation of the digestive tract that can have a different effect on each patient. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: