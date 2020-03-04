Daily News- March 4, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics, Game 62 preview and listings

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The Cleveland Cavaliers (17-44) will continue their five-game homestand against the Boston Celtics (41-19) on Wednesday night.

When: 7 p.m.

Where: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

TV: FoxSports Ohio

Last meeting: The Cavs lost to the Celtics 129-117 on Dec. 27, 2019. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Kevin Porter Jr.'s rapid rise, from erratic rookie to potential franchise cornerstone, isn’t surprising to Cleveland Cavaliers

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- Larry Nance Jr. knew it early. Many in the Cleveland Cavaliers organization did, too.

During one of the first training camp practices, rookie Kevin Porter Jr. was isolated against Cedi Osman. Porter crossed over, hit Osman with a hesitation before making a motion with a dribble that he was going into his patented pull-up jumper. Only he didn’t. It was a fake. Osman bought it, jumping up and attempting to block a shot that wasn’t yet coming.

With Osman in the air, Porter crossed again with his left hand and sped into the paint for a strong finish over backup center John Henson. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Rookie Report

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

Cavaliers fans had to wait patiently through two Summer League stints. Dylan Windler was very impressive, but his two fellow first rounders were forced to take in the action from the sidelines.

It’s unfortunately been just the opposite during the regular season. Windler still does limited work with the squad, but his real rookie season on the hardwood will begin in October due to a left leg injury. Still, he’s been there to support his young classmates every step of the way.

Those youngsters have each posted stellar first seasons with Cleveland. Darius Garland has exhibited the shooting stroke that wowed the Cavs Brass during his stories pre-Draft workout. Kevin Porter Jr. has shown exactly why his fellow freshman voted him to be the steal from this past June’s Draft. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

