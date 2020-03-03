Daily News- March 3, 2020

**NOTE: The news clips and articles listed don't necessarily reflect the views or beliefs of the Cleveland Cavaliers or their Basketball Operations staff, partners, or sponsors.**

Collin Sexton’s career night not enough for short-handed Cleveland Cavaliers in 126-113 loss to Utah Jazz

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- The odds were stacked against the Cleveland Cavaliers even before tipoff.

Because of all their injuries, the Cavs entered the game with just nine healthy bodies. That’s not enough against the playoff-bound Utah Jazz, who entered the night in the Western Conference’s fifth spot.

The Cavaliers fought, a foundational trait under new head coach J.B. Bickerstaff, before running out of gas in the second half. The Cavs lost their third straight game, 126-113, dropping below .500 in the Bickerstaff era. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Collin Sexton challenged himself to step up following Jordan Clarkson trade -- and has been on a tear since

Author: Chris Fedor

Publication: Cleveland.com

CLEVELAND, Ohio -- In the quiet of the locker room, with everyone but Matthew Dellavedova already dressed and long gone, Collin Sexton sipped a recovery drink. He needed it. After trying to lift the injury-depleted Cavaliers to an improbable win against the playoff-bound Utah Jazz, Sexton was exhausted.

The conversation was supposed to focus on a career night, scoring 32 points on an efficient 11-of-17 from the field and 4-of-6 from 3-point range. It was intended to be about his extraordinary rise since the Jordan Clarkson trade and whether something changed for him that night. But Sexton wasn’t interested in talking about that, not the 20-plus points per game he’s now averaging and not a pair of 30-point outbursts over the last three games that led to head coach J.B. Bickerstaff once again calling Sexton “under appreciated.” Nor did Sexton want to start hearing about becoming one of the elite scorers in the Eastern Conference since late December.

He first wanted to make sure I saw a different number: Three, as in the amount of assists and steals he had during Monday night’s loss. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

Scrappy Shorthanded Cavs Fall To Jazz

Author: Joe Gabriele

Publication: Cavs.com

WRAP-UP

The Cavaliers picked a rough night to be missing two of their top bigs and starting point guard.

The Wine & Gold played just seven guys for most of the evening – down Andre Drummond, Tristan Thompson and Darius Garland – and couldn’t keep up with the Jazz, dropping the 126-113 decision on Monday night at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse.

With Utah beginning a four-game road trip and the Cavaliers in the midst of their five-game homestand, the Cavaliers hung tough with the playoff-bound Jazz for most of the night. But Quinn Snyder’s squad was at full strength, canned 20 triples, shot 56 percent on the night and simply overwhelmed Cleveland, which dropped their third straight. - CLICK HERE to read full story.

More Daily Press Links: